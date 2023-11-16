Damian Lillard became the first Milwaukee Bucks player to score 35 points and assist on 35 points in the same game in Wednesday night’s 128-112 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The seven-time All-Star guard recorded 37 points, four rebounds, a season-high 13 assists, and two steals in 31 minutes of action. Lillard shot 9-of-18 (50%) from the floor, 4-of-10 (40%) from 3-point range, and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the foul line.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold second-shortest odds below the Boston Celtics to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Damian Lillard is the first player in Bucks history to score 35 points and assist on 35 points in the same game. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/jMXj8Oh4NM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 16, 2023



Although Giannis Antetokounmpo was absent, Lillard had no problem carrying the load. Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season after playing the first 10, sitting out because of a strained right calf.

“The situation was right for it,” Lillard said of his dominant outing. “With Giannis not playing, I knew I would have more responsibility. I knew I would have to be more aggressive and kind of assert myself from a playmaking and scoring standpoint.”

“That’s the Dame we all know,” said Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez, who added 10 points, eight rebounds, and seven blocks. “It was great to see him in a good rhythm, comfortable out there and leading the team.”

Last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard became the first player in NBA history to record at least 60 points and 10 3-pointers in multiple games in a single season.

In Portland’s 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 26, 2023, the guard logged a career-high 71 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 40 minutes of action. Lillard shot 22-of-38 (57.9%) from the floor and 13-of-22 (59.1%) beyond the arc.

The six-time All-NBA member has 15 career games with 50 or more points, the sixth-most in league history. Lillard has yet to record his first 50-point game of the 2023-24 season.

“From the tip I wanted to assert myself in that way and dive right into the game instead of waiting.” Damian Lillard had 37 points in the win tonight. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/i9xa1Svs08 — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 16, 2023



Through nine appearances this season, Lillard is averaging 24.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.2 minutes per game. The California native is shooting 38.6% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range as well.

Milwaukee is undefeated when the guard scores 30 or more points.

NBA sportsbooks show Lillard as the odds-on favorite to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Oddsmakers are still giving favorable odds to Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, and De’Aaron Fox.