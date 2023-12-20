Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard scored a season-high 40 points in Tuesday night’s 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs, and the seven-time All-Star now ranks 51st on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 20,034 points.

“I don’t want to fake downplay it like it’s nothing,” said Lillard, who also had three rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 35 minutes of action. “I know it’s a big deal. It’s a great accomplishment. It’s a rare space to be in.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, Lillard remains the clear-cut favorite to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year this season. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young.

Damian Lillard, the 51st player in NBA history to score 20,000 points. pic.twitter.com/uchJzqwQiw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 20, 2023



Lillard, 33, played his 794th career game and became the 17th-fastest player to reach this milestone. The 12-year veteran is the eighth active player to reach 20,000 career points as well.

The other active players with at least 20,000 points are LeBron James (39,282), Kevin Durant (27,605), James Harden (25,053), Russell Westbrook (24,748), Curry (22,418), DeMar DeRozan (22,262), and Chris Paul (21,960).

Lillard, James, Curry, and Harden are the only players in NBA history to have 20,000 points, 5,000 assists, and 2,000 3-pointers. The Bucks star ranks fifth with 2,469 career 3-pointers, trailing active players Curry (3,511) and Harden (2,809).

Damian Lillard is the 17th-fastest NBA player to reach 20,000 points, trails only Stephen Curry in clutch points

“When you look at Dame, obviously he can shoot the ball,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said. “He can stretch the floor. He just puts a lot of pressure on your defense. If you bring your bigs up, he can drive around them. He’s strong enough and physical enough to finish at the rim. He just has no weaknesses on the offensive end.”

LaMarcus Aldridge (20,558), Mitch Richmond (20,497), Joe Johnson (20,407), Tom Chambers (20,049), and Antawn Jamison (20,042) are among those who still rank above Lillard on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to have that type of accomplishment,” Lillard added. “I look at what led up to it. All of the things that I think of in high school, in college and the doubt that I faced over the course of my career, before the NBA — what I wasn’t supposed to be, what I wasn’t supposed to accomplish, and just my mentality through all those things. Sometimes you don’t really see the light at the end of the tunnel. You’ve just got to have that faith in yourself.”

“It’s a blessing and an honor to have that type of accomplishment.” Damian Lillard with @MelanieBRicks after reaching the 20,000-point milestone. #FearTheDeer | #NBA pic.twitter.com/XNnz6NgudL — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) December 20, 2023



Furthermore, Lillard also ranks second in clutch points this season with 78 points. Curry (91) leads all players, and Mikal Bridges (66) is third, followed by Young (61), DeRozan (58), Durant (56), and James (54).

Milwaukee is 5-0 during its six-game homestand. The Bucks have won their last 14 games at Fiserv Forum for their longest home winning streak since amassing 20 straight victories in Milwaukee from April 19, 1990, to Jan. 8, 1991.

NBA sportsbooks show the Bucks with third-best odds below the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets to win this season’s championship. Oddsmakers are still giving decent odds to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.