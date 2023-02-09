Damian Lillard records 44th 30-point, 10-assist game, most in Trail Blazers history

On Wednesday night, Damian Lillard logged his 44th career 30-point, 10-assist game, the most in Portland Trail Blazers history, in a 125-122 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Lillard recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 40 minutes of action. It was his first triple-double of the season. The seven-time All-Star also shot 8-of-21 (38.1%) from the field and a perfect 16-of-16 (100%) at the foul line.

Damian Lillard recorded his 44th career 30-point, 10-assist game. That's more than the rest of Trail Blazers history combined (43). pic.twitter.com/jpnW7ZPjsm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2023

“I didn’t shoot the ball very well,” said Damian Lillard. “But I think I approached the game with the same mentality, just to be aggressive, be in attack mode. Just tried to put pressure on the defense and when they react to just make the right play.”

Although Golden State outscored the Trail Blazers 40-29 in the second quarter, Portland went on to drop 62 points on the Dubs in the second half. Jerami Grant ended his outing with 22 points, four boards, one assist, and one block as well.

Through 43 starts this season, the 11-year veteran is averaging a career-high 30.9 points. Along with logging 4.2 boards and 7.3 assists per game, the Trail Blazers guard is shooting 46.3% from the floor and 36.7% beyond the arc.

Furthermore, Damian Lillard passed Chet Walker (18,831) for the 66th spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Now, the guard needs 44 points to pass Jason Terry (18,881) for 65th overall.

.@Dame_Lillard recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in tonight’s win vs. Golden State, marking his second triple-double of his career. He becomes the 12th Blazer to record multiple triple-doubles. https://t.co/TKgx6O3MmA — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 9, 2023

On Jan. 25, in Portland’s 134-124 win against the Utah Jazz, the six-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 60 points in 40 minutes played. In addition to finishing with seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals, the guard shot 21-of-29 (72.4%) from the floor and knocked down nine 3-pointers.

Damian Lillard ranks eighth in points (1,328) this season, fourth in points per game, 15th in assists (314), sixth in free throw shooting (91.8%), fifth in 3-point field goals (172), eighth in player efficiency rating (26.3), third in offensive box plus/minus (8.0), second in offensive win shares (6.5), and eighth in usage percentage (32.7%).