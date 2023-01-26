Damian Lillard stunned after learning 60-point game was most efficient in NBA history

On Wednesday night, Damian Lillard recorded a season-high 60 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz, but what shocked the six-time All-Star was finding out that it was the most efficient 60-point performance in NBA history.

“It’s the most efficient 60-point game ever, for real?” Lillard asked. “That’s crazy. I didn’t know that. I’m just sitting here thinking I had a shot at the end of the shot clock from half court toward the end that I shot. It probably would have been a little bit better. I missed a free throw. Damn.”

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers have 17th-ranked odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks better playoff odds.

Damian Lillard: “It’s the most efficient 60-point game ever, for real? That’s crazy." (It is crazy). pic.twitter.com/mm1TWZels7 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) January 26, 2023

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic recorded career highs of 60 points and 21 boards in a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 27. The three-time All-NBA member became the first player in NBA history to post a 60/21/10 stat line.

However, it was not the league’s most efficient 60-point game. Doncic shot 21-of-31 (67.7%) from the floor and 2-of-6 (33.3%) outside the arc. Damian Lillard finished 21-of-29 (72.4%) shooting from the field and 9-of-15 (60%) from deep. Either way, these stats are insane. Their shooting accuracies are quite exceptional.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was shocked after being told 60-point game was the most efficient in NBA history

In addition to logging 60 points, Damian Lillard also ended his night with seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in 40 minutes of action. A number of records were either tied or set. It was his third career 50-point game versus Utah, the most by any player in NBA history.

Kobe Bryant retired with two 50-point games against the Jazz. Plus, Damian Lillard became the fourth player in league history to record at least 60 points on 70% shooting in a single game, joining Wilt Chamberlain (four times), David Thompson, and Karl Malone. He’s the fifth player to record four or more 60-point games.

TAKE A BOW DAME 🔥 Damian Lillard nods the most efficient 60-point game in NBA History. He is now tied fourth all-time with James Harden and Michael Jordan for most 60-point games. ➡️60 PTS | 8 AST | 7 REB

➡️ 9/15 3PT

➡️ 89.8 TS% (Via @trailblazers) pic.twitter.com/vUB1UqEuMR — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 26, 2023

Furthermore, the 11-year veteran became the first player in league history to log three career games of 60 points, five rebounds, and five assists as well. Not to mention, it was his 14th 50-point game of his NBA career, tying him with LeBron James and Rick Barry for sixth most of all time.

To cap off his historical night, Damian Lillard also passed Vince Carter for the sixth-most 3s in league history. Carter retired with 2,290 3s over the course of his 22-year career. Now, Lillard has made 2,292 shots from downtown, trailing Stephen Curry (3,278), Ray Allen (2,973), James Harden (2,680), Reggie Miller (2,560), and Kyle Korver (2,450).

Through 36 starts this season, the Trail Blazers guard is averaging a career-high 30.1 points per game. Along with registering 4.0 boards and 7.4 assists, Lillard is shooting a career-best 46.2% from the floor and 37.3% beyond the arc. If he can stay healthy, more records could fall this season. At 32, he’s still playing at a high level.