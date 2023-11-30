D’Angelo Russell became the first Los Angeles Lakers guard since Kobe Bryant to record at least 35 points on 75% shooting in Wednesday night’s 133-107 win over the Detroit Pistons. This was Detroit’s 15th straight loss, a new franchise record. The Pistons fell to 1-8 at home.

Russell, 27, ended his solid performance with a season-high 35 points, four rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and two blocks in 35 minutes of action. The 2019 All-Star also shot 13-of-17 (76.5%) from the floor, 5-of-7 (71.4%) beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 (80%) at the foul line.

DLo becomes the first Lakers guard with 35 points on 75% shooting since Kobe 🐍 It’s his most points since being traded back to LA last season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o7ve3H3PR7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 30, 2023



“D’Lo and AD [Anthony Davis] got us started out with the hot streak they had in the first quarter, and we all picked it up off of that,” said LeBron James, who finished with 25 points and eight rebounds after suffering a career-high 44-point loss at Philadelphia.

The Lakers’ largest lead of the game was by 33 points. Los Angeles led 38-24 after the opening quarter, shooting 60% to Detroit’s 36%. The club then went on to outscore Detroit 36-28 after halftime.

Los Angeles Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell is shooting career bests of 49.2% from the field, 41.9% outside the arc

Christian Wood had 12 points and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, who didn’t score in his NBA debut in the previous game, scored 10 points. The Lakers outrebounded Detroit 49-39 as well.

Additionally, Los Angeles shot 45-of-88 (51.1%) from the field and 12-of-34 (35.3%) from 3-point range. The Lakers’ 26-point victory moves the Western Conference contender to 2-1 on their road trip and 11-8 on the season overall.

While with the Warriors in a 125-119 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 8, 2019, Russell posted a career-high 52 points, nine boards, five assists, three steals, and two blocks in 41 minutes played.

D’Angelo Russell on tonight’s performance: “It’s my first time this year I feel like getting into that rhythm so for me, I was just trying to stay locked in the whole game.” pic.twitter.com/5E8Z66XAgo — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 30, 2023

“It’s my first time this year I feel like getting into that rhythm so for me, I was just trying to stay locked in the whole game,” Russell said, following his season-high outing.

L.A. brass seems convinced that Russell can return to his former level of play. In 33 starts with Golden State in the 2019-20 season, the guard averaged 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

In July, Russell re-signed with the Lakers on a two-year, $36 million deal. His new contract includes $1.4 million in total incentives. Moreover, he’s earning $17.3 million this season and has a 2024-25 player option worth $18.6 million.