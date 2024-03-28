Toronto’s Jontay Porter has missed his last two NBA games due to “personal reasons,” until insiders revealed on Monday that he was actually being investigated by the league for betting issues. This is why his brother Michael, who stars for the Nuggets, decided to speak out in his sibling’s support this Wednesday evening. The Denver player is convinced he would never do anything to jeopardise his career.

The investigation is based on multiple instances of betting irregularities over the past months, especially gambling props from games on January 26 and then March 20. An NBA spokesperson then confirmed the news, revealing that the league is “looking into it.”

When asked about it, Porter Jr. explained that he doesn’t know more details than the press does, but guarantees his younger brother is innocent. “Jontay loves the game of basketball. I’ve known my brother my whole life. I know what type of dude he is and I know he’s excited to play basketball, and I highly doubt he would do anything to put that in jeopardy,” he said about the two-way Raptors player.

Michael Porter Jr. speaks out for the first time since the NBA began investigating his brother Jontay Porter… “I know what type of dude he is and I know he’s excited to play basketball and I highly doubt he would do anything to put that in jeopardy.” pic.twitter.com/53QIlvgsNY — ML Basketball (@_MLBasketball) March 28, 2024

The six-foot-10 athlete has only started in 5 games this campaign, and is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 contests so far. Jontay is yet to publicly addressed his situation, as he patiently waits for a resolution to return to defend the Toronto badge.

It might be obvious, but players and team employees in general aren’t allowed to bet on any NBA events, including prop bets. According to the league officials, participating in gambling are considered violations that could result in fines, suspensions and potential termination of contracts, among other consequences.

Nevertheless, Jontay’s older brother acknowledged that NBA athletes are very much aware on how their performances affect gamblers and these situations are only increasing in the league. “Yeah, especially the last few years you hear people in the crowd saying what they need you to score tonight or what they don’t want you to score.

“Every night you’re disappointing someone. You’re disappointing people if you score too much because they may have bet on the under, and you’re disappointing people if you didn’t score enough. So, it’s a part of the game now,” Michael recognised.

The Nuggets forward admitted that betting is slowly becoming a “dangerous habit” surrounding the NBA world

Despite speaking out in support of his younger sibling, Michael Porter Jr. does recognise that the gambling world is growing closer everyday alongside professional sports and has become a temptation for many athletes. “I think that it’s obviously a dangerous habit. It’s a dangerous vice for people,” he explained.

“You know, the love of money is the root of all evil. So, I think that even though it is a thing, we as players just have to accept that,” the player added. “We get paid a lot of money to play this game, and I know these people, these fans, they want to make some money, as well. It’s definitely something that has kind of taken over the sporting world — I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

As Jontay has now missed the last two games for his club, his coach revealed that he only became aware of the investigation until this past Monday. “I never doubt injuries. I never doubt honesty from players,” Darko Rajaković shared. “Obviously, I’ve never had a situation like this before.”

The Serbian then revealed that he’s yet to discuss this issue with the rest of the locker room. “I don’t know their reaction,” he said. “I just know nobody wants those kind of situations to happen to anybody, to any team. We’ve just got to deal with it.”