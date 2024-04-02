Derrick White to Receive $500K Bonus for Hitting 185+ 3-Pointers

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White will receive a $500,000 bonus for making at least 185 3-pointers this season. This is the first time of White’s seven-year career that he surpassed the mark.

Since the bonus was deemed unlikely in his contract before the season, Boston will have an additional $500,000 charged toward their team salary, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

White’s cap hit in 2024-25 has now been adjusted to $20.07 million. His current contract is the four-year, $70 million deal he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in December 2020. He’s slated to make $18.8 million in 2024-25.

According to Marks, White has two other pending bonuses: $250,000 for an All-NBA Defensive First or Second-Team selection and $500,000 for at least 70 games played.

Boston Celtics’ Derrick White reached All-NBA Defensive Second Team, games played bonuses last season

White reached the All-NBA Defensive Second Team and games played bonuses in 2023 after appearing in all 82 games (70 starts). He’s eligible to sign a four-year, $123 million contract extension in the offseason.

The 6-foot-4 guard also reached the 65-game criteria this season to make himself eligible for All-NBA honors in Boston’s 129-102 win over the Detroit Pistons on March 22.

Through 69 games (all starts) this season, White is averaging a career-high 15.6 points and career bests of 4.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.2 blocks, and 32.7 minutes per game. White scored a season-high 30 points in a 133-123 victory against the New York Knicks on Dec. 8 and in a 132-126 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 19. Derrick White’s having a pretty good season pic.twitter.com/BodSd6cpNE — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 1, 2024

The Colorado native recorded his first career triple-double in a 119-94 win over Detroit on March 18. During the 2019 NBA Playoffs, White became the first player since Dwyane Wade to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a postseason game in his first or second season. In the last 20 years, the only other first or second-year players to accomplish this feat as starters are Wade, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, and Tim Duncan. The Celtics (59-16) have already secured a playoff berth at the top of the Eastern Conference. Boston holds a comfortable 11 1/2-game lead on the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (47-27). The C’s are 39-9 against East opponents. Boston is 32-3 at home, 27-13 away, and 15-1 against Atlantic Division teams.