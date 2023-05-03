The Miami Heat were without Jimmy Butler for Game 2 last night as they fell just short to the New York Knicks. It was going to be extremely tough for Miami to replace Butler’s (35.5) points per game he’s averaging this postseason. Despite a loss in Game 2, Miami’s undrafted players combined for 74 points last night, the most in the modern era (since 1966). Caleb Martin led all Heat players with 22 points last night.

This season, the Heat have eight undrafted players on their roster. Their organization thrives on developing talent that fits the mold they are looking for. Miami’s undrafted players to combine for 74 points last night were Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, Max Struss, Duncan Robinson, and Haywood Highsmith.

Game 3 moves the series to Miami where the Heat will host the Knicks this Saturday at 3:30 pm EST. Florida Sports Betting sites have the Heat at (-168) to win Game 3 at home.

The Heat's 74 points by undrafted players are the most by any team in a playoff game in the Modern Era (since 1966). pic.twitter.com/NFGkUPMWpS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 3, 2023

The Miami Heat will hope to have Jimmy Butler in full health for Game 3 this Saturday

Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra has had to shuffle the lineup around this postseason. Last night was Miami’s fourth different starting lineup in just seven postseason games in 2023. Without Jimmy Butler last night, the Heat had to rely on a variety of players to step up and replace his production.

Last night was also the fifth time in NBA history that a team had their undrafted players account for 50 points or more in a playoff game. All five occurrences have happened with the Miami Heat within the last two postseasons. On top of this, it was also the first time that a pair of undrafted teammates combine for 20+ points in a playoff game.

Big man Bam Adebayo took the blame for Miami’s loss in Game 2 vs New York. He had this to say about his performance last night.

“I feel like this game was on me and I lost it for us. I’ve got to be better. I played terrible. ” – Bam Adebayo

The Heat had a legit chance to win last night but fell just short. Miami would have stunned the New York Knicks if they would have stolen two road games to start the series. Game 3 is this Saturday at 3:30 pm EST airing nationally on ABC.