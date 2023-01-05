Doc Rivers Explains Why Matisse Thybulle Has Seen An Increase In Minutes Lately

Despite their three biggest stars on the team missing a number of games already this season, the Sixers have weathered the storm and are 23-14 this season. That puts them at fifth in the Western Conference. Philly has also gone 8-2 in their last three games and are on a small-five game win streak. Just last week the team added Tyrese Maxey back to the lineup. According to head coach Doc Rivers, he’s not the only Sixer making an impact recently,

The Sixers have a number of wing players who come off the bench for the team, but Rivers recently explained why 25 year old Matisse Thybulle has seen an increase in minutes over the last three games. He’s been effective for the Sixers and they are 8-0 this season when he plays at least 20 minutes a game.

His specialty in the league is defense as he’s already been an All-Defensive selection two times in his career. Pennsylvania Sports Betting sites have the Sixers at (+1800) to win the Finals this season.

got 3 minutes? 📹 Game Highlights vs. Pacers | 01.04.23 presented by @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/AIW88syO1y — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 5, 2023

Doc Rivers grateful for the impact Matisse Thybulle makes on the defensive end

Thybulle has made the most out of his minutes when he’s on the court even if he’s not scoring the ball. Rivers is keen on him being a defensive stopper when he’s on the floor. His head coach had this to say about his effort lately.

“I think Matisse is playing terrific defense and it’s really helped us,”… “He’s staying aggressive. Indiana was smart. They started trapping because they knew he was on the floor, we had to get him off, but overall he’s been fantastic for us.” – Doc Rivers

He’s had limited attempts from three this season, but is still shooting 35 percent. It’s the things he does without the basketball that help space the floor for his teammates. Thybulle knows where to be on the court when he doesn’t have the ball. Making the right cuts and having good spacing can all help the teams success. The two-time all-defensive player had this to say about what his spacing on the floor.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t notice it, but the way I move and cut on the floor gets a lot of other people shots so I think I do it a lot,”… ““It just goes, as you can say, unnoticed.” – Matisse Thybulle

Unnoticed is absolutely correct. Those that cover the league get caught up in stats and sometimes forget that the little things that can effect the game in a positive manor. Thybulle has been doing that for Philadelphia this season and that is why the are 8-0 when he plays at least 20 minutes per game.