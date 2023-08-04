Donald Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, who is known for handling high-profile criminal cases, has recently undertaken the civil rape lawsuit defense of former NBA player Josh Jackson.



Jackson Faces Civil Lawsuit

A former Detroit Pistons forward, Jackson, 26, faces a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman at the New York Edition Hotel following a Super Bowl party in February 2022. Interestingly, the party was co-hosted by NBA center Andre Drummond, although he isn’t implicated in the allegations.

The woman’s account details how she ended up leaving with Jackson, despite being initially interested in Drummond. Upon arriving at Jackson’s room, she was propositioned for sex, an offer she declined before falling asleep. Later, she claims, she was awakened by Jackson attempting to assault her.

Lawyer’s Profile

Lauro’s entry into the case is particularly noteworthy. He now simultaneously manages this case along with Trump’s defense against charges by Special Counsel Jack Smith. A former federal prosecutor, Lauro runs a criminal defense firm in New York and Florida, specializing in crisis situations.

In the past, Lauro has represented clients such as former NBA official Tim Donaghy, who was involved in a betting scandal. His engaging with Jackson’s case adds another layer to his diverse portfolio.

Additional Allegations

The lawsuit also contains the unsettling claim that two individuals broke into the accuser’s apartment, physically assaulting her to reclaim a watch they said she had stolen from Jackson. The duo were later charged with larceny and criminal trespassing.

What makes this case stand out is the lack of criminal charges against Jackson, with the issue being handled as a civil matter. This adds complexity to a case already full of twists and turns.

Jackson’s Career

Jackson, once a celebrated basketball player and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has seen his career flounder recently. He’s had stints with teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, and Sacramento Kings but failed to make an NBA roster last season.

Lauro’s involvement in this case, while also defending a former U.S. President means this case could be even more high-profile than it would be initially.

In the legal world, where reputations can rise and fall on the outcome of a single case (or two), this one, surely, will be one to keep an eye on.

