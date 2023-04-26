Angel Reese, the star forward of the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team, has been enjoying the limelight since her team clinched the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship. The young athlete has received praise and support from celebrities, including hip-hop icons Drake, Future, DJ Khaled, and French Montana, who reached out to Reese via direct messages on social media.

In a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Angel Reese shared her experiences after leading her team to the national championship win. The LSU star and her teammate Flau’jae Johnson spoke about their lives changing since their historic victory and how high-profile athletes and entertainers have connected with them.

Reese mentioned that she had received congratulatory messages from Drake, Future, DJ Khaled, and French Montana. The young athlete clarified that the interactions were purely supportive, saying, “They just congratulated me. It’s all congratulations.”

Hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy couldn’t help but tease Reese about her newfound fame, joking that she should stay away from Drake and Future. Envy, in particular, speculated whether Drake had invited Reese to play basketball at his Toronto home, which features a private court.

Although Reese didn’t explicitly confirm or deny the invitation, she and Johnson shared a laugh, leaving listeners to wonder about the extent of their conversation.

The support from these hip-hop superstars is not the only endorsement Reese has received from the music industry. Earlier this month, G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo defended Reese against backlash for using his iconic “You Can’t See Me” gesture to taunt Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the national championship game.

Yayo brushed off the controversy, stating that trash-talking is part of the competitive spirit in sports and commended Reese for taking the dance to a new level.

Lil Wayne also joined the list of celebrities praising the LSU Tigers, particularly Flau’jae Johnson, who is pursuing a promising rap career alongside her basketball achievements. In a recent interview, Lil Wayne expressed his intention to collaborate with Johnson in the studio, and the young rapper revealed that she already has a verse prepared for the hip-hop legend.

Angel Reese’s journey to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. With the support of influential figures like Drake, Future, DJ Khaled, French Montana, and Lil Wayne, she has solidified her place in the spotlight, both on and off the basketball court. As Reese continues to break barriers and inspire others, it’s clear that her future in the world of sports and entertainment is exceedingly bright.

