Draymond Green declines $27.5 million player option with Warriors

Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option with the Golden State Warriors for the 2023-24 season, according to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. The four-time All-Star is now set to become an unrestricted free agent.

“We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options,” Paul said. It was expected Green would opt out to pursue a new deal with the Warriors, explore sign-and-trades, or test the open market in free agency.

Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2023



Draymond Green would have entered the final season of his four-year, $99.67 million extension he signed with Golden State in 2019. However, the four-time NBA champ could sign a multi-year deal to remain in the Bay Area.

“Joe Lacob, [Mike] Dunleavy, and the Warriors are going to do everything in their power, if he [Green] does as expected, to bring him back,” ESPN’s Marc J. Spears said on Friday’s edition of “NBA Today.”

Green was selected 35th overall by the Warriors in the 2012 NBA Draft. The eight-time All-Defensive member has spent his entire 11-year career with the team. NBA insiders are not anticipating a team change.

Following Golden State’s series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, Draymond Green reiterated his desire to spend the remainder of his career with the Warriors.

“We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes,” the Michigan State product told reporters. “Obviously, I have an opt-out. Everybody knows about that. I know about that, I’m aware of that. But as I’ve told you guys for years, I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.

Draymond Green is reportedly seeking a contract that lines up with Steph Curry’s contract in terms of length (3 years), via @JDumasReports pic.twitter.com/YHYwiGnte0 — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 19, 2023



“I wanna ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. And I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen and here we are with our worst season as a whole since 2014 and yet, we had a chance to make another run. It’s never as bad as it seems, it’s never as good as it seems.”

Draymond Green is seeking a three-year extension, per sources.

