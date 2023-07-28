College Basketball
Duke Blue Devils Have 75% Chance of Landing 2025 No.1 College Basketball Recruit Cooper Flagg According to Our Odds
The chase is on for Cooper Flagg, the No.1 basketball recruit in the Class of 2025. The big question is where will he go after high school? According to our odds, compiled by a leading US oddsmaker, there’s a compelling case for the Duke Blue Devils, who have a commanding lead with an apparent 75% chance of landing the five-star small forward.
The speculation surrounding the future of Cooper Flagg, the top 2025 recruit, has reached fever pitch. With several top-tier colleges and alternative basketball programs vying for his talents, we decided it was high time to inject some data into the conversation.
So, we asked our in-house oddsmaker, one of the most respected figures in the industry, to create a betting market on Flagg’s next move. As you’ll see, while the odds favor the Duke Blue Devils, other options are still on the table. Will it be a top-tier college basketball program or a year in the developmental leagues for Flagg? Let’s take a closer look.
“Dream School” Duke Favored at -300 to Land 5-Star Cooper Flagg
The Duke Blue Devils sit firmly as the favorites to land Flagg with odds of -300. It’s a figure that shows a significant likelihood, 75 percent to be exact, of Flagg donning a Duke jersey.
But Why Duke?
Duke has a storied legacy of fostering phenomenal basketball talent. Over the years, they have groomed a plethora of players who have gone on to make significant impacts in the NBA, a fact not lost on a young, ambitious talent like Flagg.
Secondly, the “Jon Scheyer” factor is hard to ignore. Duke’s newly appointed head coach has made Flagg a priority recruit, and this could make a real difference. Scheyer, an exceptional recruiter known for his ability to develop strong bonds with players, could be a significant attraction for Flagg. His continued presence at Flagg’s games signals the seriousness of Duke’s pursuit.
Another consideration for Flagg might be the style of play and the overall ethos that Duke exemplifies. The Blue Devils are known for their competitive, high-octane games, and their commitment to teamwork, both on and off the court. For a player of Flagg’s caliber, who is known not just for his scoring ability but also his contributions across the board, this could be a perfect fit.
Lastly, but certainly not least, Flagg has been vocal about his admiration for Duke in his younger years. He’s shared that Duke was his “dream school” and that he looked up to several of their players. This deep-rooted affinity, combined with Duke’s unmatched pedigree, its charismatic coach, and its competitive ethos, makes it easy to see why the Blue Devils could be the top choice for this rising star.
Complete List of Odds For Cooper Flagg’s Next Move After High School
|Team
|Odds
|Duke
|-300
|NBA G League Ignite
|+500
|Overtime Elite
|+800
|Maine
|+5000
|Bryant
|+6600
|Kansas State
|+8000
|Michigan
|+8000
|UConn
|+8000
|Kansas
|+8000
|Villanova
|+8000
|West Virginia
|+8000
|Iowa
|+8000
|Providence
|+8000
|UCLA
|+8000
|North Carolina
|+10000
|Kentucky
|+10000
Developmental Leagues Among Flagg’s Top Options
The NBA G League Ignite (+500) and Overtime Elite (+800) represent alternative paths for Flagg, offering him another route to professional basketball. G-League Ignite, in particular, provides a proven route, developing elite young players for the NBA Draft.
Other schools like UConn (+8000), Kansas (+8000), and Michigan (+8000) are also still in the running, albeit with much longer odds. Each has a history of nurturing exceptional talent and their respective coaches have been actively scouting Flagg. These schools may yet sway Flagg’s decision with strong recruiting strategies. However, they have a lot of catching up to do with Duke.
Reclassification Possible for Flagg
Flagg’s journey is a basketball fan’s dream. He’s an exceptional player with the potential to rise to the top. His performances at Nokomis Regional High School in Maine and later at the Montverde Academy in Florida have been phenomenal, highlighting his unique mix of athleticism, skill, and basketball IQ.
His performance at Peach Jam was a defining moment. Flagg led his Maine Elite team in scoring and took the MVP award, sparking media attention and affirming his status as a top player in the nation.
COOPER FLAGG MEANS BUSINESS.
37 PTS
12 REB
6 AST
10 BLK
Maine United advances to the E16 PEACH JAM SEMIS in double OT thriller 🍿 pic.twitter.com/piiUPrQSo1
— Overtime (@overtime) July 8, 2023
Furthermore, the whispers about Flagg’s potential reclassification to the 2024 class, opening his eligibility for the 2025 NBA draft, create an even more captivating narrative around his career progression.
On a final note, the recruitment process is fluid, but with Duke’s strong odds and Flagg’s expressed affinity for the school, the evidence leans heavily towards a future with the Blue Devils. Regardless of the outcome, Flagg’s journey is one to follow closely.
