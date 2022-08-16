Enes Kanter Freedom goes on another China NBA rant

Enes Kanter Freedom has been somebody who isn’t afraid to speak his mind about some of the issues going around in the world. Of course, he simply isn’t in this league right now because he isn’t good enough.

In his opinion, he believes that he is still good enough to play in this league and that the NBA is only boycotting him because of the comments he’s made.

Enes Kanter Freedom Speaks About China, NBA

According to Fox News:

“The NBA’s biggest backer is China — so when they promote Civic Engagement here, do they care to comment about a dictatorship they are profiting off of? The NBA constantly told me ‘we don’t want to get involved in politics’… I guess what they meant to say was ‘we don’t want to upset China.”‘ “I think this move by the NBA is a great idea, Election Day should be a federal holiday where everyone can go out and vote,” said Kanter Freedom in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital. “The issue though is, that the NBA subliminally encourages players to vote a certain party. I have had coaches lose jobs who expressed conservative values — that’s an issue,” he continued. “This is the evidence of how a 100% American-made company is run by the Chinese dictatorship,” Kanter Freedom said. “[W]ake up America. This is the league that you have been supporting and watching. Enough is enough. And this is unacceptable.”

Will Enes Kanter Freedom Ever Play in The NBA Aagain?

At the moment, it doesn’t seem likely that Enes Kanter Freedom is ever going to play in the NBA again. He simply hasn’t been good enough to continue warranting a roster spot and with some of the antics that he likes to pull and the comments he likes to make, teams aren’t going to sign him.

If he didn’t talk about some of the issues going around in the world, maybe a team would, but considering that’s added on top of his horrendous play, he probably won’t ever be in the league again.