Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Lou Williams praised Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” podcast. The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year award winner still thinks James is the greatest.

“The greatest of all time, give him his flowers. I have said it, I am standing on it,” Williams told former NBA player Chandler Parsons and Michelle Beadle.

Per a couple of NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold sixth-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

"The greatest of all time, give him [LeBron James] his flowers."@TeamLou23 says LeBron is the GOAT and you can't change his mind 🐐



In Wednesday night’s 130-125 overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers, the 19-time All-Star recorded a season-high 35 points, along with 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks.

James shot 13-of-19 (68.4%) from the floor, 4-of-8 (50%) beyond the arc, and 5-of-10 (50%) at the foul line. Plus, he logged his 81st 30-point game since turning 35 years old, passing Karl Malone for the most by any player aged 35 or older in NBA history.

Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year recipient Lou Williams calls LeBron James “the greatest of all time”

It was the Lakers’ first win over the Clippers since July 30, 2020, when the Lakers defeated them 103-101 in the NBA bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the four-time NBA champ is the first player in league history to score 35 or more points in a game in their 21st season.

Through five starts this season, James is averaging 24.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 assist per game. Also, he’s shooting 56.5% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range.

ESPN “First Take” commentator Kendrick Perkins agrees with Wiliams’ take.

"This is why LeBron James is the GOAT. Because your GOAT wasn't doing this at 38 years of age. … We have been searching and trying to find a new person to take over the throne of being the face of the league, and we can't put a finger on that yet." —@KendrickPerkins



Furthermore, James is the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22.

If Bron stays healthy this season, he could become the first player in league history to receive a 20th All-Star selection and become a 20-time All-NBA member. The Lakers star is tied with NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections, with a total of 19.

According to Basketball-Reference statistics, James is projected to average 27.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.0 steal per game this season. This is based on shooting 49.6% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown.