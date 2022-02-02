Florida State vs Clemson College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

The Florida State Seminoles will look to bounce back after a terrible loss against Virginia Tech on Saturday, as they go head-to-head against the Clemson Tigers. This will be a very important matchup in the ACC, as it might dictate if either team can sneak into the NCAA tournament. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Florida State vs Clemson Prediction for the game today.

Florida State vs Clemson Game Info

Florida State Seminoles (13-7, 6-4 ACC) vs Clemson Tigers (11-9, 3-6 ACC)

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Coverage: ACCN

Florida State vs Clemson College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Florida State vs Clemson college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Moneyline: FSU: (+121) | CLEM: (-141)

Point Spread: FSU: +2.5 (-108) | CLEM: -2.5 (-112)

Total: 137.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida State vs Clemson College Basketball Betting Preview

Florida State comes into this matchup with losing to Virginia Tech last time out on Saturday by double digits. They have dropped two straight games, with the other one losing to Georgia Tech at the Thrillerdome. They are a very inconsistent team that can beat anyone on any day and can also lose to anyone on any day. There is not really any one single player that leads them or is their best player, they depend on everyone to produce. They finished January with a 7-3 record, with sweeping Miami and winning against Duke. They can win this game but will have to have more production from their defense.

Clemson, on the other hand, comes into this game Wednesday coming off a 2-point loss at Cameron against 9th ranked Duke. They had a terrible January, finishing 2-5 and looking to give their selves a shot come March. The trio of PJ Hall, Hunter Tyson, and David Collins have stepped up big for Brad Brownell, with losing Amir Simms this season. They were once considered a bubble team before losing to Notre Dame by 16 January 12th, but the loss to Boston College and Syracuse put a nail in the coffin for that conversation. This would be a huge win for the Tigers if they can pull this off and a win both teams need and want to have. We will see what these two have in store tonight at 7 pm ET on ACC network.

Florida State vs Clemson College Basketball Betting Trends

Florida State is 5-10 against the spread (ATS) in their last 15 games.

Florida State is 6-2 straight up (SU) in their last 8 games.

Florida State is 8-3 SU against Clemson.

Total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 of Florida State’s road games.

Clemson is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 7 games Clemson has played.

Clemson is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 home games

Florida State vs Clemson Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Florida State is currently on a 2 games skid, but Clemson hasn’t been good either. These are two teams that are desperate for a win, hoping to revive their NCAA tournament at-large bid case. That being said, Clemson plays at a slower pace than most ACC teams, so, I believe it may throw off the Seminoles. Also, the Amir Simms departure will be in full effect tonight. I can see either team winning, but in this one I’m going to have to go with Florida State on the road to get the job done, it’s a business trip.

Our college basketball betting Florida State vs Clemson prediction tonight will be Florida State +2.5 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Clemson a 71.6% chance to win.

Pick: Florida State +2.5

