Barring any drastic changes in circumstances, it seems unlikely that eleven-year NBA guard Isaiah Thomas will make the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. However, he will be a part of a different hall of fame.

In September, the University of Washington announced its Husky Hall of Fame Class of 2023, and headlining their eight inductees was none other than former two-time All-Star and All-NBA guard Isaiah Thomas.

Remembering His Time With The Huskies

Thomas played with the Huskies for three years, spanning from 2008 to 2011. In that time, he appeared in 105 games and carried averages of 16.5 PPG, 4.0 APG, and 3.5 RPG. His career shooting splits were 42.6% from the field, 32.5% from the 3-point line, and 71.3% from the charity stripe.

Thomas’ best season came in his junior year (2010-11) when he averaged 16.8 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 1.3 SPG on 44.5% shooting in 31.9 minutes of action per game.

Washington made the NCAA tournament in each of his three years there (winning at least 24 games a season every year). And in each of their runs, they won at least one game in the big dance. The furthest they got was in his sophomore year when the team made it all the way to the Sweet 16. Their best seeding was in his freshman year when they ranked 15th in the nation at the end of the regular season (they had the fourth seed in the West bracket).

A Great NBA Career Too

Despite the fact that he stood at 5’9 and was the final pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thomas carved out an impressive NBA career for himself. We mentioned his two All-Star appearances (2015-16, 2016-17) and his All-NBA Second Team nomination (2016-17), but Thomas was also on the All-Rookie Second Team in 2011-12.

His best season as a professional came in 2016-17. Not only did he earn his only All-NBA appearance. But he also finished fifth in MVP voting – losing out to only Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James. That year, the Boston Celtics also made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, losing four games to one to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 5️⃣0️⃣ Club December 30th, 2016

Isaiah Thomas: 52 Points 29 of the 52 points in the 4th leading the Celtics to a win over the Heat at the crib! Bet they wouldn’t pick him last again 🙏🏽 https://t.co/0DFhBf6wlk pic.twitter.com/H5UnFqUYCG — Hoop Fiends 🏀💉 (@hoopfiends) November 4, 2023

Along with Thomas, Ryan Brown (track and field, 2003-2007), Ashley Charters (softball, 2005-2009), Steve Pelluer (football, 1980-1983), Cody Pickett (football, 1999-2003), Paige Mackenzie (women’s golf, 2001-2006), Jim Smith (wrestling, 1967-1975), and Krista Vansant (volleyball, 2011-2014), all also entered the Husky Hall of Fame.