Former NBA player A.J. Hammons’ Marion County party house in Indiana will be up for auction at a sheriff’s sale later this year. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Hammons’ home in the 9000 block of Fall Creek Road will be available to bid.

A sheriff’s sale is a type of public auction where interested buyers can bid on foreclosed properties. Hammons’ two-story home in the Geist area of Marion County has been the subject of a series of complaints filed by neighbors for loud music, noisy parties, and violent gatherings.

In May 2023, a race day party was scheduled to be held at the house to celebrate the Indianapolis 500. The event was promoted on Facebook. However, Hammons canceled after being visited by an IMPD Nuisance Abatement detective who threatened him with an injunction.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at least two shootings also reportedly occurred at the house over the summer, injuring at least one woman. In addition to hearing blaring music, residents said they had witnessed lewd behavior and gunfire on multiple occasions.

In July, a permanent injunction was filed against the property. Hammons hosted parties with 100 or more people attending at a time, according to Fox 59 News.

Moreover, Hammons was ordered by the court to provide security for any paid ticketed event with 25 or more guests and that all events must end by 1 a.m. Therefore, the former NBA player must take “reasonable steps to prevent guests from trespassing onto Harrison Run Homeowner Association properties.”

Other requirements include “anyone attending a Hammons party will submit to a weapons search” and “Hammons won’t permit unreasonably loud noise from his property at any time.”

Now, the permanent injunction is in effect, and the court clarified that Hammons cannot shift blame or responsibility by putting the house host title for gatherings in someone else’s name.

Furthermore, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the home will be included in a sheriff’s sale. The public auction is set for Oct. 20 under sale No. 5 SFN 10.20.2023.005.

Per MCSO PIO Allison Marshall, advertising for the home’s sale will begin on Sept. 9 once it has been listed. MCSO issued the following statement:

“All our homes are in foreclosure status. The process goes as follows… Anyone who is pre-registered and in good standing who also produces a cashier’s check can bid at our sales. The pre-registrations are due one week before the sale and the cashier’s check along with a deposit registration is due one day before the sale by Noon. The Plaintiff’s attorney will owe us a bid package one week before the sale.

“This lets us know what the opening bid will begin at. Everyone pre-registered and leaves a cashier’s check comes to the sale and will be handed a paddle. They must raise their paddle if the wish to bid. The highest bidder wins. It can be removed at any time and attorneys do not always provide a reason for the removal. However, on the actual sale date they have to have a court order.”

Additionally, a six-bed, 5.5-bath home is currently on the market at 9030 Fall Creek Road in Indianapolis for $1,230,800. Houses in this area typically sell for $1.1 million-$1.3 million. Of course, auctions are different for homes in foreclosure.

For a sheriff’s sale, the county can allow written or online bidding. If the buyer fails or refuses to pay the purchase money, the sheriff may immediately attempt to resell the property or may attempt to sell on a later date.

A.J. Hammons, 30, was selected 46th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Purdue University. The 7-foot big man appeared in only 22 NBA games off the bench, averaging 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 7.4 minutes per game.

