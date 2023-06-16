Fred VanVleet won an NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

He was a key player for the team during their title run and has remained a key player for the Raptors since.

VanVleet recently declined his player option with the Raptors and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

He is a very good point guard that can score, distribute, and defend.

VanVleet will need to decide if he wants to prioritize winning another title or getting a big payday.

Considering he is an unrestricted free agent, VanVleet can sign with any team he chooses.

Below, we take a look at the teams that are favorites to sign VanVleet.

Which NBA Teams Are Favored To Sign Fred VanVleet?

Fred VanVleet will in all likelihood be on a new team when the 2023-24 NBA season begins.

He opted out of his player option and is an unrestricted free agent, making it highly unlikely he will return to the Raptors.

Here are the sixth to tenth favorite teams to land VanVleet, according to BetOnline.

6. San Antonio Spurs (+800)

7. Miami Heat (+900)

8. Portland Trail Blazers (+900)

9. Los Angeles Lakers (+1000)

10. Dallas Mavericks (+1000)

The San Antonio Spurs have been a favorite to sign or acquire a few stars, including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, and Fred VanVleet.

San Antonio has the number one overall pick and wants to sign or trade for a star point guard to pair with center Victor Wembanyama.

VanVleet and Wembanyama would not make the Spurs title contenders but it would put them back in the playoffs in the near future.

Miami is also rumored to want a big signing or acquisition after losing in the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.

VanVleet would fit in perfectly with the Heat and could help them make the final leap to win a title.

Portland is rumored to possibly be interested in trading Lillard.

If the Trail Blazers do indeed move on from Lillard, VanVleet would become a possible signing for the team.

Whether VanVleet would even want to go to Portland is another thing.

Depending on what the Trail Blazers would get for Lillard, they may not have the roster to entice VanVleet to sign with them.

It is unlikely Portland signs VanVleet.

The Los Angeles Lakers have also been rumored to be looking to add a very good point guard in the offseason to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It would benefit LeBron and take the load off of him during the season.

VanVleet joining the Lakers would make them a top 3-5 NBA title contender next season.

With the Kyrie Irving debacle and the Dallas Mavericks missing the playoffs, despite acquiring the star point guard last season, he is likely on his way out of Dallas.

If Irving leaves Dallas, they will look to add another star to pair with Luka Doncic.

VanVleet is a very good fit for Dallas and would be a better fit with Luka than Kyrie.

Dallas made it to the Western Conference Finals just two years ago with just Luka.

Pairing Luka with VanVleet would possibly make them title contenders.

Below are the top five teams favored to sign Fred VanVleet, according to BetOnline.

5. Orlando Magic (+800)

Despite finishing fourth in the Southeast division, the Orlando Magic look promising.

They have Paolo Banchero, who won the NBA Rookie of the Year award last season.

Banchero became the second teenager in NBA history to put up at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game, joining LeBron James.

In 57 games last season, Wendell Carter Jr averaged 15.2 ppg and 8.7 RPG.

Adding VanVleet would give the Magic three very good players and would put them in the playoff picture.

The Magic are an interesting team for VanVleet and they are the fifth favorites to sign the star point guard.

4. Houston Rockets (+700)

The Houston Rockets are the fourth favorites to sign Fred VanVleet.

Houston is trying to bring James Harden back to the team.

Pairing Harden and VanVleet together could put the Rockets back in the playoffs.

Houston is a young and talented team.

However, the Rockets do not have a star player currently and if Harden does not end up going back, it may not be an enticing roster for VanVleet to go to.

At the current roster of Houston and Orlando, the Magic look more promising and VanVleet would find more success with Orlando over Houston.

Houston is the fourth favorite to sign VanVleet at +700 odds.

3. Philadelphia 76ers (+500)

The Philadelphia 76ers are the third favorite to sign VanVleet at +500 odds.

This is an interesting team for VanVleet and it will all likely depend on James Harden.

If Harden remains on the 76ers, it would be unlikely they would pay up and sign VanVleet.

However, if Harden is no longer with the team, then the 76ers would look to sign VanVleet and he would be a huge asset.

VanVleet would keep the 76ers near the top of the Eastern Conference if Harden leaves.

He would fit in well with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the rest of the team.

VanVleet would definitely want to go to Philly and play with the current MVP in Embiid.

The 76ers are a good fit and make for a good destination for VanVleet if Harden does not remain on the team.

2. Chicago Bulls (+400)

The Chicago Bulls are the second favorites at +400 to sign VanVleet.

This is a bit surprising to see the Bulls as the second favorite to acquire VanVleet.

Chicago does need a true point guard as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have been the primary ball handlers.

Both LaVine and DeRozan are not true point guards.

However, Chicago’s roster is not very exciting and VanVleet joining the Bulls would not put them in title contention.

Chicago may not be at the top of VanVleet’s wishlist but it is an intriguing option.

1. Phoenix Suns (+300)

The favorite to land Fred VanVleet is the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul is no longer with the team and Phoenix will look for a true point guard to go along with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The Suns are title contenders next season and VanVleet would love to play alongside Booker and Durant.

VanVleet would make the Suns even more title contenders than Chris Paul would next season.

Paul is not known for his scoring but VanVleet can score and distribute the ball.

VanVleet would fit in perfectly with the Suns and it would make a scary trio of Durant, Booker, and VanVleet.

Phoenix being the favorite to sign VanVleet makes a lot of sense and both parties would be thrilled at the idea.