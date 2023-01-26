Home » news » Golden States Steph Curry Once Again Makes Nba History On Wednesday Vs Memphis

Golden State’s Steph Curry Once Again Makes NBA History On Wednesday Vs Memphis

With an even 24-24 record after their win vs the Memphis Grizzlies last night, the Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference. With the season nearly 60 percent done already, Golden State needs to find a win to get more consistent wins if they want to stay in playoff contention. One man who can help make that happen is Steph Curry, who once again made NBA history on Wednesday night. 

It was a historic night for Steph Curry in multiple facets of the game. He was ejected from the game last night for just the third time in his career and all of his ejections ironically have involved his mouthpiece being thrown. Curry was ejected with 1:14 left in the fourth.

Luckily, Jordan Poole was able to hit a game-winner and Curry’s game-high 34 points would not be for nothing. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+900) to win the Finals this season.

Steph Curry makes NBA history scoring his 21,000th career point

The four-time NBA champion became the 40th player in league history to reach 21,000 career points and did it in their win vs the Memphis Grizzlies last night. Curry has missed 15 games already this season for the Warriors as he nursed a shoulder injury. In 33 games played for the 2022-23 season, Curry is averaging(29.3) points, (6.2) rebounds, and (6.2) assists per game.

His (6.2) rebounds per game are a career-high for Curry. There’s no denying Steph’s dominance in the league and with the Warriors as well. They’ve won four titles in eight seasons, truly remarkable. The past year and a half has been all about Curry breaking records and doing thing’s he’s never done before.

Last season he passed the legendary Ray Allen for the most three-pointers in league history. Additionally, he won his first Finals MVP last season after not winning one in his first three titles. One thing Curry needs to help the Warriors do this season is find a way to win on the road. They are 18-6 at home, but are just 6-18 away this season.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.

