Gordon Hayward Frustrated With Time With Thunder

It is no secret by now that Gordon Hayward is not the player he once was in Utah. Injuries have unfortunately dampened his career. However, Hayward is still a reliable perimeter threat in the correct system. The one-time All-Star knows this and was extremely frustrated with how his season ended with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Disappointing with how it all kind of worked out. Certainly frustrating,” Hayward said about his time with the Thunder.

Hayward said his place in the rotation played a major role in how his production dipped.

“That’s credit to kind of the role I was placed in and lack of touches,” Hayward said when asked about his lack of field goal attempts with Oklahoma City.

Hayward will be an unrestricted free agent this coming summer.

Gordon Hayward Frustrated With Role in Oklahoma City

Gordon Hayward’s Short Tenure With the Thunder

During his half of a season with Oklahoma City, Hayward poured in only 5.3 points, 1.6 assists, and 2.5 total rebounds per game in 17.2 minutes played per game. A far cry from his time with the Charlotte Hornets where he was a 16.3 point per game scorer. It is understandable why Hayward would be frustrated with a reduced role after being one of the main options on a lottery team for many seasons.

However, the Thunder’s timeline simply did not correlate with his and it would be shocking to see the 15-year veteran back with Oklahoma City next season. However, one cannot fault Oklahoma City for utilizing the promising core they had this season, especially after finishing with the first seed in the competitive Western Conference.

Possible Destinations for the Veteran Small Forward

Gordon Hayward should garner a healthy market this coming offseason. Despite his limited role with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he can still be a beneficial veteran in the right locker room. One team who could be interested in the wing’s services is the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers could use a veteran presence to mentor their very young core.

They have a bright future as they are about participate in the Eastern Conference Finals. Another squad who could use Gordon Hayward is the Cleveland Cavaliers. With things up in the air about many of their star players this offseason, signing Hayward would not be a bad consolation prize if they do lose one or more of their All-Stars. All in all, Gordon Hayward should have no trouble finding a new home this upcoming free agency.