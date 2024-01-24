The Memphis Grizzlies were granted a $12.4 million disabled player exception (DPE) by the NBA on Wednesday for the season-ending injury to All-Star guard Ja Morant, according to sources.

The Grizzlies have until March 11 to use the exception, which allows a team to trade for or claim a player who is in the final year of his contract or sign a free agent to a one-year deal.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies hold 26th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

The NBA has granted the Memphis Grizzlies a $12.4M Disabled Player Exception for the season-ending injury to Ja Morant, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2024



Morant, 24, played in only nine games for the Grizzlies after serving a 25-game suspension to start the season. In June 2023, the NBA disciplined the five-year veteran for conduct detrimental to the league after he brandished a firearm during an Instagram Live stream.

He also served an eight-game suspension after a similar incident last season.

NBA grants Memphis Grizzlies their $12.4 million Disabled Player Exception for Ja Morant’s injury

Earlier this month after serving his 25-game suspension, Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder during a training session. He is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Morant averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 35.3 minutes per game in his nine starts this season. The South Carolina native also shot 47.1% from the floor, 27.5% beyond the arc, and 81.3% at the foul line.

Memphis has until March 11 to acquire a player in the last year of their contract. The Grizzlies also have a $6.3M DPE from the Steven Adams season ending injury. The last time a team was awarded 2 DPE: Cleveland in 2021-22 (Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio). https://t.co/g15StpTVWk — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 24, 2024



Of course, this is the Grizzlies’ second DPE granted by the league this season. In November, Memphis was granted a $6.3 million exception following Steven Adams‘ season-ending knee surgery.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the last NBA team to be awarded two DPEs in the same season in 2021-22. This was for the injuries of Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio, who announced his retirement on Jan. 4.

The DPE can only be used on a single player and can only make room for a player on a one-year deal. Any trade or waiver target must be in the final year of his contract.