Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left wrist) to make return against Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left wrist soreness) is expected to return for Tuesday night’s home game versus the Chicago Bulls. The two-time All-Star missed Sunday’s 106-103 loss against the Toronto Raptors.

Morant has missed nine games so far this season. For another player listed on Memphis’ injury report, Dillon Brooks (suspension) is listed as questionable. Steven Adams (knee) also remains out indefinitely.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies possess eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. Multiple sportsbooks are giving the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks better odds.

Ja Morant is not listed on the injury report and should be good to go tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) February 6, 2023

Through 44 starts this season, Morant is averaging 27.3 points, career highs of 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Plus, he’s shooting 46.5% from the floor and 32% beyond the arc.

On Oct. 21, in the Grizzlies’ 129-122 win over the Houston Rockets, the fourth-year guard scored a season-high 49 points in 32 minutes of action. He finished 17-of-26 (65.4%) shooting from the field and drained five 3-pointers.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left wrist soreness) will make his return on Tuesday against Bulls

Additionally, Dillon Brooks has already served his one-game suspension for his altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. The 27-year-old will likely play against the Bulls on Tuesday night.

Brooks is averaging 15.3 points, 3.4 boards, and 2.6 dimes through 48 starts this season. To add to these statistics, the wing is shooting 39.5% from the floor and 31.3% from deep.

Without Morant on Sunday, the Raptors outscored Memphis 28-17 in the fourth quarter. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies in scoring with 26 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. ended his outing with 18 points and four blocks.

“I think just valuing every possession,” Bane said on how Memphis can improve as a team. “Understanding the magnitude of every possession for a full 48 minutes, but especially down the stretch. When it comes down to it, we’ve got to be able to rebound the basketball and not allow teams to get second chances.”

As for Chicago’s injury report, Alex Caruso (foot) is questionable. Patrick Williams (ankle) has been upgraded to probable. Lonzo Ball (knee) and Javonte Green (knee) remain out indefinitely.

Excluding Monday night’s matchup versus the San Antonio Spurs, the Bulls are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They’re 10-16 away, 14-16 as underdogs, 13-12-1 ATS away, and 25-27 overall.

On the other side, the Grizzlies are 21-5 at home, 31-13 as favorites, 15-10-1 ATS at home, and 32-21 outright. Sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for this interconference matchup. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Memphis has a 74.3% chance of winning.