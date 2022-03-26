Grizzlies vs Bucks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to meet on Saturday at 8:00 EST. This game is going to be played at the FedExForum and should be one of the best games of the night. Unfortanetly, it doesn’t look as if Ja Morant or Giannis is going to play in this one, leading to some uncertainty on who’s going to win.

Grizzlies vs Bucks – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Bucks vs Grizzlies

📊 Record: Bucks(46-27), Grizzlies(51-23)

📅 Date: March 26th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: FedExForum

🎲 Odds: Bucks(-1.5), Grizzlies(+1.5)

Grizzlies vs Bucks Odds

These two teams have arguably been the two best in the NBA all season. Both certainly have a chance to meet in the NBA finals, and although they’re both shorthanded, it should be a competitive contest.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Grizzlies vs Bucks Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Bucks Injuries

Khris Middleton day-to-day

Giannis Antetokounmpo day-to-day

DeAndre’ Bembry out

Grizzlies Injuries

Brandon Clarke day-to-day

Ja Morant out

Killian Tillie out

Grizzlies vs Bucks Preview

Milwaukee will travel to Memphis on Saturday for a battle versus the Grizzlies. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Grizzlies vs Bucks preview below.

The Bucks Are HOT

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be coming into this one playing some excellent basketball as of late. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games and have done so short handed. Milwaukee’s going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Jrue Holiday led the way for Milwaukee as both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were out.

On the season, Milwaukee has the seventh rated net rating, the fifth rated offensive rating, and the 16th rated defensive rating..

Grizzlies Are Also Hot

The Memphis Grizzlies are going to be coming into this one as one of the best teams in the NBA. They’ve managed to win games all year and have done so on nights where Ja Morant doesn’t play.

The Grizzlies have been playing great basketball recently as they’re 8-2 in their last 10 games. Memphis will be coming into this one after an extremely impressive win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

They were able to win this one despite not having a Ja Morant out on the court. Desmond Bane led the way with 23 points in the win for Memphis.

On the season, Memphis has the fifth rated net rating, the fifth rated offensive rating, and the eighth rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Grizzlies vs Bucks

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Grizzlies Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

48-26 ATS this season.

Bucks Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 37 have gone UNDER this season.

35-38 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Grizzlies vs Bucks

For this game, I’m going to go with the Milwaukee Bucks to cover the spread. Although Giannis might not be playing, it looks like the Bucks are trying to get the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, which should lead them to come out in this one and take care of business shorthanded.

Get free NBA bets for the Grizzlies vs Bucks game at BetOnline below.