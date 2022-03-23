NBA
Nets vs Grizzlies Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks
The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:30 EST. This is going to be a highly competitive match-up as Brooklyn is coming in playing excellent basketball as of late, while the Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NBA for most of the year. These are two teams that even have the potential to meet in the NBA finals, which should mean this one will be as exciting as it gets for a regular-season game.
Nets vs Grizzlies – Game Information
🏀 Teams: Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies
📊 Record: Nets(38-34), Grizzlies(49-23)
📅 Date: March 23rd, 2022
🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST
📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, ESPN
🏟 Venue: FedExForum
🎲 Odds: Nets(-2.5), Grizzlies(+2.5)
Nets vs Grizzlies Odds
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets are set to meet on Wednesday. This is going to be one of the more difficult games to predict considering both of them have been playing great basketball as of late and are two of the best teams in the NBA.
Below, you can find NBA odds for the game.
|Bet
|Nets
|Grizzlies
|Play
|Moneyline
|-145
|+125
|Point Spread
|-2.5(-110)
|+2.5(-110)
|Total Points
|Over 235 (-110)
|Under 235 (-110)
Nets vs Grizzlies Injuries
Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.
Grizzlies Injuries
- Killian Tillie day-to-day
- Ja Morant day-to-day
Nets Injuries
- Joe Harris out
- Andre Drummond day-to-day
- Seth Curry questionable
- Ben Simmons out
- LaMarcus Aldridge out
Nets vs Grizzlies Preview
Brooklyn will travel to Memphis on Wednesday for a battle versus the Grizzlies. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Grizzlies vs Nets preview below.
Nets Are Getting Hot
The Brooklyn Nets have had an interesting season due to a few different reasons. Because of the Kevin Durant injury, and Kyrie Irving not playing due to the vaccination, Brooklyn found themselves in an interesting position. They still are in that position considering that they’re still the number eight seed, but Brooklyn has looked much better as of late.
They’ve been able to win two games in a row, including their most recent one where they were able to take down an impressive Utah Jazz team at home. Brooklyn ended up winning this game 114-106 as Kevin Durant led the way with 27 points.
On the season, Brooklyn has the 16th rated net rating, the seventh rated offensive rating, and the 23rd rated defensive rating.
Memphis Looking To Play Their Best Down The Stretch
The Memphis Grizzlies are going to be coming into this one as one of the best teams in the NBA. Similar to the Brooklyn Nets, this Memphis team certainly has a chance of winning an NBA title.
The Grizzlies have been playing great basketball recently as they’re 7-3 in their last 10 games. Memphis will be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Houston Rockets that saw them win by more than 20 points. They were able to win this one despite not having a Ja Morant out on the court. Desmond Bane led the way with 24 points in the win for Memphis.
On the season, Memphis has the fifth rated net rating, the fifth rated offensive rating, and the eighth rated defensive rating.
NBA Betting Trends — Nets vs Grizzlies
Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.
Nets Trends
- 37 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.
- 29-41-2 ATS this season.
Grizzlies Trends
- 37 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.
- 46-26 ATS this season.
Free NBA Picks — Nets vs Grizzlies
For this game, I’m going to go with the Brooklyn Nets to cover the spread. When factoring in that Kyrie Irving is going to be able to play in this one because it isn’t in Brooklyn, I do think that the Nets are going to be able to win this one.
I think it’s going to be a close contest, but Brooklyn will win outright by a few points.
