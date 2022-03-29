76ers vs Bucks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to meet on Tuesday at 7 EST. This game is going to be played at the Wells Fargo Center as both teams are going to be coming in with top seeds in the Eastern Conference. Both the 76ers and the Bucks are just 0.5 games from being in first place in the conference.

76ers vs Bucks – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers

📊 Record: Bucks(46-28), 76ers(46-28)

📅 Date: March 29th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center

🎲 Odds: 76ers(-1.5), Bucks(+1.5)

76ers vs Bucks Odds

Both of these teams certainly have the chance of meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals. They both have been two of the best teams for the entire year, leading to this one being an exciting regular-season matchup.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

76ers vs Bucks Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Tuesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Bucks Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo day-to-day

DeAndre’ Bembry out

76ers Injuries

None listed.

76ers vs Bucks Preview

Milwaukee will travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday for a battle versus the 76ers. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our 76ers vs Bucks preview below.

Bucks Are Looking To Bounce Back

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be coming into this one with the number three seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ve been playing some good basketball lately, as they’ve been able to win seven of their last 10 games.

However, Milwaukee is going to be coming into this one after a disappointing 127-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. They weren’t able to get much going on the offensive side of the ball, as only three players finished with double figures.

On the season, Milwaukee has the eighth rated net rating, the fifth rated offensive rating, and the 15th rated defensive rating.

76ers Need To Be Better

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be coming into this one playing below-average basketball. Philadelphia has only managed to win six of their last 10 games, including a loss in their most recent one to the Phoenix Suns.

Newly acquired James Harden wasn’t able to get much done for Philadelphia on Sunday as the only ended up with 14 points. He was the main reason why Philadelphia lost this one, and if they want to beat a talented Milwaukee Bucks team, he’s going to have to play much better than he did on Sunday.

On the season, Philadelphia has the 10th rated net rating, the 12th rated offensive rating, and the ninth defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — 76ers vs Bucks

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

76ers Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 41 have gone UNDER this season.

36-37-1 ATS this season.

Bucks Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 38 have gone UNDER this season.

35-39 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — 76ers vs Bucks

For this game, I’m going to go with the Milwaukee Bucks to win outright. When factoring in the type of success that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been able to find against Philadelphia throughout his career, I think that this trend is going to continue.

In Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career with the Milwaukee Bucks, he has a 21-6 record against Philadelphia.

Get free NBA bets for the 76ers vs Bucks game at BetOnline below.