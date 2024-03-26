The Atlanta Hawks overcame a 30-point deficit in Monday night’s 120-118 win over the Boston Celtics, their largest comeback victory in franchise history in the play-by-play era (since at least 1997-98).

According to Elias Sports, entering the matchup, the largest deficit the Hawks had overcame in a win since 1997-98, regardless of opponent, was 27 points vs. Boston on Jan. 25, 2013.

The Hawks are the first team since 2002-03 to overcome a 30-point deficit against the team with the NBA’s best record. DeAndre Hunter led Atlanta in scoring with 24 points, including a clutch 3-pointer to win the game.

The last team to come back from 30 or more points down to defeat the team that entered that day with the NBA’s best record was the Los Angeles Lakers (down 30) versus the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 6, 2002.

Entering State Farm Arena, the Celtics had won 20 of 22 and were on a nine-game winning streak. Al Horford’s 3-pointer gave Boston a 68-38 lead with roughly 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

The Hawks outscored the C’s 82-50 the rest of the way.

De’Andre Hunter drilled a 3-pointer to put the Atlanta Hawks ahead 120-116 to secure the win

Atlanta’s comeback began with a 9-0 run to end the first half, which cut the deficit to 74-56. The Celtics recorded their franchise-record 17th 70-point first half of the season.

The Hawks then outscored Boston 34-22 in the third quarter, scoring 19 of the next 23 points to cut the margin to 78-75. Midway through the fourth, Wesley Matthews knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 97-96 with 9:42 remaining.

Atlanta led 117-116 with about 9.2 seconds left before Hunter drained a dagger 3-pointer from the top of the arc to put the Hawks up by four.

“We let our foot off the gas in the second half, and they got in a great rhythm,” said Jayson Tatum, who led the Celtics with 37 points.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow. People think we never should lose. We was up a lot. We f—ked the game up, and we know that.”

Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points, four rebounds, and two steals.

It was the Hawks’ first victory against the Celtics since defeating them 108-92 on Jan. 28, 2022.