Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter out at least 2 weeks with right knee injury
Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will miss at least two weeks as he deals with inflammation in his right knee, the team announced Monday. An MRI revealed the inflammation on Saturday.
Hunter, who has missed the past two games, is expected to undergo a nonsurgical procedure today. The five-year veteran will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Hawks hold 19th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.
Through 24 starts this season, Hunter ranks fourth on the Hawks in scoring with 14.9 points per game. The University of Virginia product is averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 30.3 minutes per game.
In Atlanta’s 126-120 loss to the New York Knicks on Oct. 27, the Pennsylvania native recorded a season-high 27 points on 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-7 (42.9%) beyond the arc.
Atlanta Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter (right knee) could return for mid-January, Jalen Johnson (wrist) probable
Hunter is also shooting career bests of 40.4% from 3-point range and 90.7% at the foul line. Prior to his injury, the forward had the eighth-best free throw shooting percentage in the league.
Furthermore, Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson could be returning this week after a month-long absence due to a wrist injury. Two-time All-Star guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as questionable on the injury report as well.
The Hawks play at Chicago tonight. NBA sportsbooks show them as 1-point favorites on the road. Atlanta is 3-8 in its last 11 games. However, the Bulls are winless in their past seven contests played on a Tuesday.
Atlanta’s AJ Griffin (personal) was downgraded to out, and Mouhamed Gueye (back) remains out indefinitely. The Hawks are 12-17 overall this season, 4-8 at home, 8-9 away, 7-6 as favorites, and 5-11 as underdogs.
