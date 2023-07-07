Home » news » Hawks Dejounte Murray Agree To A Four Year 120 Million Extension

Main Page

Hawks, Dejounte Murray agree to a four-year, $120 million extension

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 26 seconds ago on • 4 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray agree to a four-year, $120 million extension
USA Today Network

The Atlanta Hawks and Dejounte Murray have agreed to a four-year, $111.1 million extension worth as much as $120 million, per sources. Murray, 26, was selected 29th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington.

His new deal begins in 2024-25 and includes a player option worth an estimated $30,751,504 for 2027-28. Of course, his estimated salaries of $24,799,600 for 2024-25 and $26,783,568 for 2025-26 do not include incentives. Murray played five seasons (2016-22) with San Antonio before getting traded to Atlanta last June.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Atlanta Hawks hold 16th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks.


In 68 starts with the Spurs in the 2021-22 season, Dejounte Murray averaged career highs of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. The 6-foot-4 guard earned $17,071,120 in the 2022-23 season with the Hawks and is projected to make $17,714,000 next season.

Additionally, in in 74 starts with the Hawks in the 2022-23 season, the Washington native averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and a career-high 36.4 minutes per game. The sixth-year guard shot career bests of 46.4% from the floor and 83.2% at the foul line as well.

Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray agree to a four-year, $111.1 million extension worth up to $120 million; deal includes player option for the 2027-28 season

In Atlanta’s 129-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Mar. 3, Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 41 points in 34 minutes as a starter. Along with logging five boards, six assists, and one steal, he finished 17-of-22 (77.3%) shooting from the field and drained all five 3-point attempts.

Moreover, Murray finished 18th in assists (448) this past season, sixth in steals (112), 15th in field goals (612), 10th in minutes played (2,693), and third in steal percentage (2.8%). This comes one year after he led the NBA in steals (138) with San Antonio.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics, the guard averaged playoff-series highs of 23 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 38.1 minutes per game.

Furthermore, the Hawks’ 130-122 win over Boston in Game 3, Murray tallied 25 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 38 minutes of action. He joined Trae Young as the first pair of Hawks teammates to each post at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges in 1966.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now