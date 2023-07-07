The Atlanta Hawks and Dejounte Murray have agreed to a four-year, $111.1 million extension worth as much as $120 million, per sources. Murray, 26, was selected 29th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington.

His new deal begins in 2024-25 and includes a player option worth an estimated $30,751,504 for 2027-28. Of course, his estimated salaries of $24,799,600 for 2024-25 and $26,783,568 for 2025-26 do not include incentives. Murray played five seasons (2016-22) with San Antonio before getting traded to Atlanta last June.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Atlanta Hawks hold 16th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023



In 68 starts with the Spurs in the 2021-22 season, Dejounte Murray averaged career highs of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. The 6-foot-4 guard earned $17,071,120 in the 2022-23 season with the Hawks and is projected to make $17,714,000 next season.

Additionally, in in 74 starts with the Hawks in the 2022-23 season, the Washington native averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and a career-high 36.4 minutes per game. The sixth-year guard shot career bests of 46.4% from the floor and 83.2% at the foul line as well.

In Atlanta’s 129-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Mar. 3, Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 41 points in 34 minutes as a starter. Along with logging five boards, six assists, and one steal, he finished 17-of-22 (77.3%) shooting from the field and drained all five 3-point attempts.

Moreover, Murray finished 18th in assists (448) this past season, sixth in steals (112), 15th in field goals (612), 10th in minutes played (2,693), and third in steal percentage (2.8%). This comes one year after he led the NBA in steals (138) with San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray’s base maximum is four years, $111.1M. He could reach $120M with his incentives already built into his current contract. Murray cannot be traded for six months. His name had been in trade rumors but he can’t be moved now. https://t.co/RMsH5dEJFS — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) July 6, 2023

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics, the guard averaged playoff-series highs of 23 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 38.1 minutes per game.

Furthermore, the Hawks’ 130-122 win over Boston in Game 3, Murray tallied 25 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 38 minutes of action. He joined Trae Young as the first pair of Hawks teammates to each post at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges in 1966.

