Hawks vs Hornets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Atlanta Hawks are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7 EST. This game will be played at the Spectrum Center as Atlanta will be traveling to Charlotte for an Eastern Conference Showdown. The Atlanta Hawks will be coming in at 34-34 and the number nine seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets will be coming in right behind them at 34-35 and the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Hawks vs Hornets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets

📊 Record: Hawks(34-34), Hornets(34-35)

📅 Date: March 16th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Spectrum Center

🎲 Odds: Hornets(-1.5), Hawks(+1.5)

Hawks vs Hornets Odds

This is going to be one of the more interesting games on Wednesday. Atlanta certainly has the talent to take care of business, but there are nights where this team just comes out and doesn’t play its best basketball.

Hawks vs Hornets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Hawks Injuries

John Collins out

Danilo Gallinari day-to-day

Hornets Injuries

Gordon Hayward out

Hawks vs Hornets Preview

For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Wednesday's game, check out our Hornets vs Hawks preview below.

Hawks Building Momentum

The Atlanta Hawks have had an interesting season, to say the least. After making an Eastern Conference Finals a season ago, this team certainly hasn’t found the same type of success that they were necessarily hoping for coming into the year. However, Atlanta has looked better as of late as they’re going to be coming into this one on a three-game winning streak.

They were able to take down the Portland Trail Blazers in their most recent game on Monday as Trae Young led the way with an impressive 46 points and 12 assists.

On the season, Atlanta has the 14th rated net rating, the second-rated offensive rating, and the 27th ranked defensive rating.

Hornets Looking To Solidify Playoff Spot

The Charlotte Hornets started off the year as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, but unfortunately for them, they haven’t been able to sustain that type of play. They are going to be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak as they were able to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

In their win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Terry Rozier led the way with an impressive 30 points.

On the season, Charlotte has the 17th rated net rating, the seventh-ranked offensive rating, and the 23rd ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Hawks vs Hornets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Hawks Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

28-40 ATS this season.

Hornets Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

37-30-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Hawks vs Hornets

For this one, I like the Hornets to win outright. I think that this team is starting to get a little bit of their swagger back as they look like they’re finally having fun out there playing again.

Atlanta has been a good team for the past few games, but they are 12-21 on the road. I think that is going to play a huge factor in this one and Charlotte’s going to be able to sneak out a win.

