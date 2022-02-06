Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Atlanta aims to move up in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference standings on Sunday when they play host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Hawks vs Mavericks game.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info | NBA Picks

Atlanta Hawks (25-27) vs Dallas Mavericks (30-23)

Date: February 6, 2022

Time: 6 PM EST

Venue: American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Hawks vs. Mavericks Betting Odds and NBA Picks

Hawks vs Mavericks betting odds

Moneyline: ATL: (+108) | DAL: (-128)

Point Spread: ATL: +2 (-111) | DAL: -2 (-109)

Total: 222.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

SG Lou Williams (questionable) | PF Danilo Gallinari (questionable) | C John Collins (questionable)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

SG Tim Hardaway (out) | PF Kristaps Porzingis (out), SG Sterling Brown (out), PF Maxi Kleber (out)



Hawks vs Mavericks News and Preview

After winning seven straight games, the Atlanta Hawks have crashed back to earth courtesy of the Toronto Raptors whom they lost twice in five days. Trae Young, who missed the first match-up with the Raps, posted 22 points and 13 dimes in the second game of the regular-season series. Unfortunately, his double-double effort won’t be enough to cool down Toronto, which shot over 56 percent from the field and rained down 17 treys on ridiculous 63 percent shooting.

Dallas snapped their two-game losing skid by earning a 107-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at home. Doncic busted out another all-around performance en route to recording his 44th career triple-double. The Slovenian wunderkind’s 33-point, 13-rebound, and 15-assists output proved enough to foil another monster game from MVP frontrunner and Sixers star Joel Embiid, who finished with 27 points and 13 boards.

Sunday’s ballgame marks the second meeting this season between the Hawks and the Mavs. More so, it will also be the second time fans will witness Young and Doncic going head-to-head and adding another exciting chapter to their colorful rivalry. In the first game, the Hawks cruised to an easy 113-87 victory on their home floor. Will the Mavs avenge their loss in front of their home crowd?

Hawks vs Mavericks Betting Trends

• Atlanta are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

• Dallas are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games when playing at home against Atlanta.

• Atlanta are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games against Dallas.

• The OVER is 5-1 in Dallas’ last six games.

• The OVER is 8-4 in Atlanta’s last 12 games.

• Dallas are 14-5 SU in their last 19 games.

Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

PG Trae Young | SG Kevin Huerter | SF Deandre Hunter | PF John Collins | C Clint Capela

Projected Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup

PG Luka Doncic | SG Jalen Brunson | SF Dorian Finney Smith | PF Reggie Bullock | C Dwight Powell

Hawks vs Mavericks Prediction | NBA Picks

ESPN Matchup predictor is anticipating another close battle between these two teams led by two of the most dynamic young stars in the NBA. Dallas enters the game as the favorite with ESPN giving them a 57.2 percent chance of avenging their season-opening loss.

Still, the Hawks have the firepower to pull off an upset at Dallas’ home court. Trae Young has proven time and time again that he can carry his team on his back with an explosive offensive performance. Ice Trae displayed his scoring excellence few nights ago when he dropped 43 points in a 124-115 win over the Phoenix Suns – the No.1 team in the league right now.

