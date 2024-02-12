Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson suffered a dislocated right shoulder and is expected to be re-evaluated in a few weeks, according to sources. Terry Rozier (knee) is still slated to undergo his MRI on Monday.

Both players suffered their injuries during Sunday’s 110-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Richardson exited in the second quarter. Rozier landed awkwardly on his right leg after driving to the basket midway through the third period.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Heat hold 11th-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson has suffered a dislocated right shoulder and is expected to be re-evaluated in a few weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Richardson has averaged 10 points in return season in Miami, including 40% from 3-point range over last two months.



“I felt my shoulder pop out on the floor and then it popped back in laying on the ground, so thank goodness for that,” Richardson said. “I’ll know more tomorrow.”

The Heat also played without six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who was ruled out earlier in the day because of personal reasons as he “deals with the death of a family member,” according to a statement the Heat provided from Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee.

“It’s tough to see guys like that go down,” Miami’s Duncan Robinson said. “And then Jimmy dealing with what he’s dealing with is unfortunate, to put it lightly.”

Robinson favored his left shoulder after Boston’s Jaylen Brown pushed him off into the stands when both fought for position early in the fourth quarter. After Brown and Robinson exchanged words, Brown was assessed a flagrant foul 1.

“I just thought it was a dirty play, to be honest with you. … Just thought it was dangerous, unnecessary and excessive,” Robinson said.

Last month, the Charlotte Hornets traded Rozier to Miami for guard Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round draft pick. Miami also owed the Oklahoma City Thunder a top-14 protected first-rounder in 2025 and an unprotected pick in 2026. The first to Charlotte is two years after the pick to OKC is conveyed.

Terry Rozier's knee MRI is later today.



Since the trade, Rozier is averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 29.9 minutes per game through 10 games with the Heat. He averaged 23.2 points per game with Charlotte in 30 games this season.

The nine-year veteran is also shooting 35.9% from the field and just 23.4% from 3-point range with Miami. Rozier, 29, is making $23.2 million this season. He is slated to earn $24.92 million next season.

Meanwhile, through 43 games (six starts) with the Heat this season, Richardson is averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 25.7 minutes per game.

Plus, he’s shooting 44.4% from the floor, 34.7% beyond the arc, and 94.4% at the foul line.