Heat guard Tyler Herro on trade talks: “My name’s been in rumors”

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is preparing for the 2022-23 season, regardless of NBA trade talks or rumors. When asked about the gossip by Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, Herro told the reporter, “I mean, ever since I’ve been here, my name’s been in rumors.”

“So rumors, like I said last summer, they don’t bother me. I’m just getting ready for this season and whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season…”

“As you get older and more years in the league… you realize this is what comes with the business. You could be in one city one day, the next city the next day.”

“But at the end of the day, it’s about me and getting better every single day in the summer,” continued Herro. “Like I said, what team I’m on, I’m ready to play.”

Herro is eligible for a contract extension this summer. After last season’s performance, he deserves a big payday. During the 2021-22 season, in 66 games played and 10 starts, the guard averaged 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

In addition to career-high scoring, the Kentucky product also averaged career-highs 44.7% shooting from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc. And he won Sixth Man of the Year.

Will the Heat offer Tyler Herro a new deal soon?

According to NBC Sports, Tyler Herro is seeking a five-year, $179 million max contract. Though, such a deal would only favor the guard. A more reasonable offer would be for a four-year, $104 million deal. Jalen Brunson signed with the New York Knicks on this said contract.

Furthermore, Herro will become a restricted free agent in 2023. While the Heat are wanting to avoid overpaying for the third-year player, they definitely have to avoid pushing him away as well. Both sides are after a fair deal.

Herro’s name has been mentioned once or twice in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Nonetheless, it appears the Boston Celtics are the clear frontrunner to trade for the two-time Finals MVP. To add to that, the Heat are probably better off without Durant.

If the Heat traded Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and multiple first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant, their roster would be torn apart.

Of course, if Herro signs a contract extension with the Heat in the coming days, he will not be tradable until January 15, 2023.

Again, why would Miami trade Herro? G.M. Andy Elisburg is working to get his team back into the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler turns 33 in September. A blockbuster trade for a superstar player would likely gut the team’s core.

Not to mention, team chemistry is important. Durant not seeing eye to eye with G.M. Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash is a bad look on his part. Pat Riley runs the show in South Beach. More news stories related to Tyler Herro and the Heat are on the main page.