Heat vs Nets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets will meet at the Barclays Center on Thursday for an Eastern Conference matchup. This is the third matchup between these two Eastern Conference contending teams as the Heat have a 2-0 record against the Nets this season. Miami is 8-2 in their last 10 games while Brooklyn is 3-7 in their last 10.

Heat vs Nets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets

📊 Record: Heat(32-21), Nets(32-31)

📅 Date: March 3rd, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, TNT

🏟 Venue: Barclays Center

🎲 Odds: Heat(-3.5), Nets(13.5)

Heat vs Nets Odds

The Nets and Heat will meet at the Barclays Center on Thursday for an Eastern Conference matchup that the Heat should be able to win due to Brooklyn’s injuries. Miami has been incredible all year long while Brooklyn has struggled with Kevin Durant not playing. It’s to be expected that Durant could return on Thursday.

Brooklyn has struggled this season as they’re currently the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have been playing great basketball despite missing many players for most of the year. Miami is finally somewhat healthy and they’re showing what they can do with this team.

Bet Heat Nets Play Moneyline -160 +140 Point Spread -3.5(-110) +3.5(-110) Total Points Over 221.5(-110) Under 221.5(-110)

Heat vs Nets News

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets is expected to return sometime this week. It is questionable at the moment if he is going to play against the Miami Heat, but it seems likely that he is going to make his return against them.

Miami is going to be coming off a back-to-back as they are going to be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. It isn’t going to be easy for Miami to win both of these games considering that they are arguably the other two top teams in the Eastern Conference besides Miami.

Heat vs Nets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Thursday night’s game. The Heat could have some late scratches as they will be on a back-to-back.

Heat Injuries

Caleb Martin day-to-day

Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) out

Markieff Morris (neck) out

Victor Oladipo out

Nets Injuries

Andre Drummond day-to-day

Kyrie Irving out

Kevin Durant (knee) questionable

Ben Simmons (conditioning) out

Joe Harris (ankle) out

Heat vs Nets Team Preview

The Miami Heat should be able to take care of business against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Miami is already 2-0 against them this year and with the way that Miami is currently playing, this should be a game that they do easily win due to the Nets’ injuries.

Miami has arguably one of the best defenses of all time as they currently have these sixth-best defensive rating in the NBA, but that doesn’t show just how good this team is defensively. Brooklyn has the 22nd ranked defense.

Miami has the seventh-best offensive rating in the NBA while Brooklyn is in the middle of the pack at 15th.

Coming Off A Back-To-Back

Although the Miami Heat have been playing great basketball this year, they are going to be coming off a back-to-back after they travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Because they are coming off of a back-to-back, anything is really possible and we could see some guys with late scratches due to giving some of their players some rest.

Kevin Durant Possible Return

It is still unclear at the moment if Kevin Durant is going to return for this Nets team after hurting his knee a few months ago.

There have been rumors that he is going to return potentially on Thursday. This would be a big addition to this struggling Nets team because when Durant was on the court, they were one of the best teams in the NBA, just like everybody expected.

NBA Betting Trends — Heat vs Nets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Heat Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 25 have gone UNDER this season.

Miami is 35-26-1 ATS this season.

As the away team, Maimi 20-13-1 ATS.

Nets Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, Brooklyn is 6-23-1 ATS.

Brooklyn is 24-38-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Heat vs Nets

For this Miami Heat against Brooklyn Nets game on Thursday, I’m going to go with Miami to win the game outright and the game to go under.

Miami has one of the best defenses in the NBA and if Kevin Durant is not going to a play for Brooklyn, there should be no reason why Brooklyn has any type of chance to score against this Elite Miami defense.

