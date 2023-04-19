Hofstra basketball standout Aaron Estrada is inching closer to announcing his commitment, with the University of Alabama emerging as the frontrunner. After narrowing down his options, Estrada is set to make his decision by April 29, sparking excitement among Crimson Tide fans.

Aaron Estrada Close to Crimson Tide Transfer

The talented guard, who started his collegiate career at Saint Peters in the 2019-20 season, transferred to Oregon for a year before spending his last two seasons at Hofstra. Despite not being ranked in the class of 2019, Estrada made a name for himself in the college basketball world.

During his time at Hofstra, Estrada became the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Player of the Year, averaging an impressive 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.

While the broadcast talks non-stop about Charleston, Aaron Estrada is here to remind you who the CAA Player of the Year is!#PrideOfLI pic.twitter.com/2ZkKLajtDm — Hofstra Men's Basketball (@HofstraMBB) March 6, 2023

Down to Final Four

There are four schools in the running for Estrada’s potential destination. The list includes Alabama, Florida State, Kansas State, and Cincinnati. However, recent developments suggest that Alabama has gained significant momentum in the race for Estrada’s talents.

Following a visit to Cincinnati, the Hofstra transfer canceled his scheduled trip to Florida State, further fueling speculation about his inclination towards Alabama.

Recruiting Efforts at Alabama

Alabama’s basketball program, led by head coach Nate Oats, has been actively strengthening its staff and recruiting efforts. Oats recently added two new assistant coaches, Ryan Pannone and Austin Claunch, to his team. Pannone was previously with the New Orleans Pelicans, and Claunch at Nicholls State. Both are expected to play a significant role in recruiting top talent.

Estrada’s recent visit to Tuscaloosa, where he met with the Alabama coaching staff, seems to have left a positive impression. Alongside Estrada, Alabama hosted Wofford transfer BJ Mack, who was also impressed with the program’s vision and strategies.

The Final Countdown

As the April 29 commitment date approaches, all eyes are on Estrada’s decision, which, at this point, appears to be Alabama. If the Hofstra transfer chooses to don the Crimson Tide jersey, it would be a significant boost for Alabama’s basketball program.

With his proven scoring abilities and impressive stats, Estrada could elevate the team’s performance and solidify its status as a top contender in the NCAA.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like