Hornets vs Bucks – Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks will meet at the FiServ Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Monday night. Both teams are off of tough losses and in need of a bounce back spot, so which team will get the job done? Below, we’ll preview the Hornets vs Bucks game and give free NBA picks for tonight’s clash in Oregon.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks – How to Watch the Hornets vs Bucks Game



Below, we’ll break down some of the game information from tonight’s game.

🏀 Teams: Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks 📊 Record: Hornets (30-32), Bucks (36-25)

Hornets (30-32), Bucks (36-25) 📅 Date: February 28th, 2022

February 28th, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

8:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV 🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum 🎲 NBA Odds: Bucks -10 over/under: 240.5

Hornets vs Bucks Odds

The Hornets are 33-27-2 against the spread this season, while the Bucks are 26-35. Milwaukee is currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets are holding on to the 9th seed, tied with the 10 seed Hawks and two games up on the 11th seed Washington Wizards.

Hornets vs Bucks Injuries

Hornets Injuries:

Gordon Hayward – Ankle

Nick Richards – Foot

Jalen McDaniels – Ankle

Bucks Injuries:

Pat Connaughton – Surgery

George Hill– Neck

Brook Lopez – Back

Hornets vs Bucks Preview

Hornets Struggling Offensively



The Hornets season has gone completely south of late, as they’ve lost 8 of their last 10 games including an overtime heart-breaker to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Over that ten game stretch, they are 23rd in Offensive Rating and 6th in Defensive Rating.

That is practically the inverse of the type of team we saw throughout the first half of this season. For so long, they were an offensive machine that could not get stops.

They’ll have a tough time finding a bounce back spot tonight against a Milwaukee team that can attack them in the paint and limit them in transition.

Bucks Unable to Get Stops



Lost in the shuffle of the NBA Trade Deadline was the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring former Brooklyn Nets Deandre Bembry and Jevon Carter to fill out their bench. They were cornered into these options, as they are currently without Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton and George Hill. They also no longer have Dante DiVincenzo, as they shipped him away to acquire Serge Ibaka.

It’s hard to know for sure, but it seems like all these moving parts are taxing Milwaukee. They are just 1-4 over their last five games, and over their last ten games are 29th in Defensive Rating. They still have no problems scoring, ranking 3rd in Offensive Rating over the past ten games, but cannot seem to get stops.

They’ve also played like a team partially coasting through the regular season, which can be expected from time to time from a defending champion.

NBA Betting Trends — Hornets vs Bucks



Hornets Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Charlotte’s last 12 games.

Charlotte are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games against Milwaukee.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Charlotte’s last 9 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

Bucks Trends

Milwaukee are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Milwaukee’s last 8 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games this season.

Free NBA Picks — Hornets vs Bucks Picks & Prediction

I have a play on the total for this game, and I lean to the Hornets catching ten points.

Grab the Under at 240.5 while it’s still around, as we are getting a nice spot to back the Bucks defense to return to form. The Hornets are struggling offensively, ranking just 23rd in Offensive Rating over their past ten games. So i like the Bucks’ chances of generating more stops tonight, especially since they’ve been met with some potent offenses of late in the Nets, 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

Additionally, the Bucks allow the fifth fewest fast-break points per game, while the Hornets rank 2nd in the NBA in that category offensively. The Hornets won’t be able to make this a track meet.

This is the 3rd meeting between these two teams, and they played back-to-back games against each other on January 8th and January 10th. Those games had totals listed at 235.5 and 236.5 and each went under by a wide margin. They combined for 220 in the first meeting and just 202 in the second meeting.

The Hornets are shooting just 23% from the field over their last ten games, ranking 25th in eFG% in that same stretch. Since they’ll be forced to get outside of their usual transition game if they want to have a chance, they’ll have to rely on hitting shots.

These two teams should be motivated tonight. The Hornets are fresh off a loss to one of the league’s worst teams, and the Bucks have dropped a few games of late to fellow title contenders. Expect both teams to put up a solid defensive effort, and for the total to stay under.

