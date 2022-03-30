Hornets vs Knicks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks are set to meet on Wednesday at 7:30 EST. This game is going to be played at the iconic Madison Square Garden as the Knicks will be coming in at 34-32, and the Hornets will be coming in at 39-37. Charlotte is hoping to walk away with this one to solidify a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hornets vs Knicks – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks

📊 Record: Hornets(39-37), Knicks(34-42)

📅 Date: March 30th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden

🎲 Odds: Hornets(-2.5), Knicks(+2.5)

Hornets vs Knicks Odds

Considering both of these teams can come out and play excellent basketball on certain nights, then will come out and play some of the worst basketball that we will see throughout the year on another night, this is going to be one of the more difficult games of the day to predict.

Hornets vs Knicks Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Knicks Injuries

Quentin Grimes out

Nerlens Noel questionable

Derrick Rose out

Cam Reddish out

Kemba Walker out

Hornets Injuries

Gordon Hayward out

Hornets vs Knicks Preview

Charlotte will travel to New York on Wednesday for a battle versus the Knicks.

Knicks On A Four-Game Winning Streak

Although the New York Knicks season has certainly been a disappointment, this team has found ways to win in their last four games. The Knicks are going to be coming into this one after an extremely impressive win against a tough Chicago Bulls team on Monday, that saw them win by five points. RJ Barrett was able to lead the way for the Knicks in this one has ended with 28 points.

On the season, the Knicks have the 20th rated net rating, the 23rd rated offensive rating, and the 11th rated defensive rating.

Hornets Need This One

Although it seems likely at the moment that the Charlotte Hornets are going to be able to get into the playoffs, they do stuff to make sure that they take care of business against teams that they know that they can beat down the stretch. With only a handful of games remaining, this is going to be one of the Hornets’ easier games of the remainder of their schedule.

Unfortunately, for the Hornets, they weren’t able to come away with a win in their most recent game on Monday as they ended up losing by just four points to the Denver Nuggets.

On the season, Charlotte has the 16th rated net rating, the 9th rated offensive raining, and the 22nd rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Hornets vs Knicks

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Knicks Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 39 have gone UNDER this season.

36-40 ATS this season.

Hornets Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 40 have gone UNDER this season.

41-33-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Hornets vs Knicks

For this game, I’m going to go with the Charlotte Hornets to cover the spread. The biggest reason why I say this is because the New York Knicks have been playing great basketball recently, but if one thing is going to be true about this New York Knicks season, that trend is definitely not going to continue.

It’s only a matter of time before the Knicks go back to playing the type of basketball that people are expecting from them, which I do think could happen on Wednesday.

