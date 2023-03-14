College Basketball
How Much Do March Madness 2023 Tickets Cost in Alabama?
Tickets are available for the first and second rounds of March Madness at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, and the rounds will take place Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18, 2023. The cost per ticket depends on the seating area, needless to say.
Notable matchups include No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 8 West Virginia, No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa, and No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston. Session 1 is this Thursday.
First, Maryland plays West Virginia at 12:15 p.m. ET, followed by No. 16 Southeast Missouri State taking on No. 16 Texas A&M-CC at 2:45 p.m. ET. Of course, Session 2 of March Madness includes Auburn facing off against Iowa at 6:50 p.m. ET. Northern Kentucky will then play Houston at 9:20 p.m. ET.
March Madness tickets at Legacy Arena in Alabama
|Seating
|Cost
|Available
|Section 203, Row S
|$99 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 225, Row R
|$102 each
|Yes
|Section 224, Row Q
|$104 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 206, Row S
|$120 each
|No
|Section 208, Row E
|$135 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 225, Row V
|$135 each
|Yes
|Section 220, Row G
|$140 per ticket
|No
|Section 110, Row R
|$246 each
|Yes
|Section 103, Row H
|$244 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 122, Row K
|$185.14 each
|Yes
|Section 131, All Rows
|$265 per ticket
|No
|Section 110, Row V
|$391 each
|Yes
|Section 118, Row S
|$500 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 119, Row R
|$176 each
|Yes
|Section 130, Row DD
|$1,427 per ticket
|Yes
Tickets are as low as $156 for No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston
Use the image below from Ticketmaster to compare available seating. The table above is for Session 1 of the first round of the NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena in Alabama.
March Madness Tickets can be purchased for as low as $99, and closer seating is also available for as much as $1,427. Seats with a perfect horizontal view of the entire court will cost the most. That should go without saying.
While anyone can afford to attend the first four, first round, and second-round games, experiences will likely differ. Nosebleed seats are cheap, but the consumer might have to pay more for closer seats to actually enjoy the game. If that’s the case, there’s nothing wrong with the low-100 sections and low-120 sections as well.
Furthermore, No. 1 Houston is expected to defeat No. 16 Northern Kentucky by double digits. Prices are as low as $156 for this matchup. Although sportsbooks are showing the Cougars as overwhelming 19.5-point favorites, seats are still filling up. After all, anything can happen during March Madness. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Houston has a 97.9% chance of defeating Northern Kentucky.
