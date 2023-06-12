The 2023 postseason has been a special run for the Denver Nuggets. Through the first three rounds and four finals games, they’ve only lost four times. That’s a staggering 15-4 record during the 2023 playoffs. Denver’s success has been unmatched this postseason as the team looks to win its first-ever NBA championship. If they win Game 5 tonight, they would become the 9th team to lose only 1 game in the semifinal and championship rounds.

Coming into Game 5 tonight, the Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead on the Miami Heat. It’s been an incredible run for the Heat to get to the Finals. However, it’s clear they don’t have the size and star power to match the Heat. Miami’s best player this postseason has been Jimmy Butler and even he has been inconsistent during the Finals.

On the other hand, you can count on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to play well for the Nuggets in almost every game. Heading into Game 5 at home tonight, NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (-375) to win.

With a win on Monday, the Nuggets would become the 9th team to lose only 1 game in the semifinal and championship rounds in a single postseason and the first since the 2017 Warriors. The Nuggets swept the Lakers and could win in 5 games vs the Heat. pic.twitter.com/eS3m7LVwIb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 12, 2023

The Denver Nuggets have put on an absolute clinic during the Conference and NBA Finals

After what he’s done this postseason, it’s hard to argue against Nikola Jokic being the best basketball player in the world. Denver is one win away from winning the team’s first NBA title in franchise history. The Nuggets would love to win this series at home and they have a chance to do that tonight.

Leading them to that ultimate goal will be Nikola Jokic. He’s averaging nearly a 30-point triple-double this postseason and it’s been incredible to watch. No other big man in the NBA can do what he does on a nightly basis. His passing, rebounding, scoring, and basketball IQ are unmatched.

Denver’s role players have also been huge this postseason as well, something the Heat haven’t had during the Finals. Jamal Murray has built his reputation on being a dominant postseason player. He’s averaging 26/7/5 along with (1.5) steals per game. Aaron Gordon has also been exceptional in the 2023 playoffs. During the NBA Finals, the Nuggets have had a clear size advantage. Game 5 can determine the fate of Miami’s season.