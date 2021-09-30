Iman Shumpert shows off impressive moves on Dancing with the Stars

Free agent NBA shooting guard Iman Shumpert showed off interesting moves during Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. The 31-year-old danced to Donell Jones’ song titled “You Know What’s Up.” This song was released in 1999, and it’s part of the Where I Wanna Be album. Teyena Taylor, his wife, is not surprised by his performances. Shumpert was always attending Taylor’s dance rehearsals.

Taylor starred in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video. So, she has plenty of professional dancing experience. She explained, “I mean, he’s always at all my rehearsals. He’s always jumping in my rehearsals, dancing with me.”

In last week’s performance, Shumpert danced to Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” with Daniella Karagach. She is a 28-year-old dancer and choreographer. Daniella finished in third place with Nelly in Season 29 of the show. Much like playing basketball, practice makes perfect.

“I think he’s doing amazing. The lines, the techniques, his versatility. I love it!” Speaking of perfection, Taylor is not seeing anything wrong with Shumpert’s dance moves.

“He just needs to keep being perfect, and keep having that authenticity and keep having fun with it,” she added. There is no telling how long the NBA guard will last in Season 30. However, if the Illinois native continues to practice patience and works on honing his skills, winning this competition would look nice on his résumé.

Iman Shumpert – music history and NBA statistics

Moreover, needless to say, the 10-year NBA veteran has a long history of singing and dancing. In 2012, he released his own song titled “Knicks Anthem.” Plus, he also released mixtape Th3 #Post90s. A year later, he released “Dear Kendrick.” This was in response to Big Sean’s “Control” song. Regarding his music hobby, his most popular song is “Chiraq.”

Furthermore, Shumpert returned to the Brooklyn Nets last season. Though, he only played in two games. In 13 games played with Brooklyn in the 2019-20 season, he scored a combined total of 54 points. At the current moment, his services are not needed by an NBA team. Perhaps, a team will give him another opportunity in the 2021-22 season. In 461 games played in his career, the guard averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.