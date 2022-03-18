Iowa State vs LSU – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Iowa State Cyclones are set to take on the LSU Tigers on Friday at 7:20 EST in the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament. This game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. LSU is going to be coming in as a number six seed after finishing 22-11 on the year, while the Iowa State Cyclones will be coming in at 20-12 and a number 11 seed.

Iowa State vs LSU – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Iowa State vs LSU

📊 Record: Iowa State(20-12), LSU(22-11)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:20 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: TBS

🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum

🎲 Odds: LSU(-3.5), Iowa State(+3.5)

Iowa State vs LSU Odds

The Iowa State Cyclones and the LSU Tigers are set to meet on Friday. Just like most 6-11 games, this should be one of the more interesting games of the entire tournament.

Iowa State vs LSU Injuries

There are currently no new players on either teams’ injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Iowa State vs LSU Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

LSU Has To Defend

The LSU Tigers have had an interesting season that saw them finish in sixth place of the SEC during the regular season. They were knocked out in the second round of the SEC tournament against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In their loss against the Razorbacks, Darius Days led the way with 14 points.

Although they did get knocked out early in the SEC tournament, they do still have some impressive wins throughout the regular season. They were able to take down the University of Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky, and a few other high-level programs.

Iowa State Shouldn’t Even Be Here

The Iowa State Cyclones are another team that is somewhat similar to this LSU Tigers team. They didn’t necessarily have that great of a regular season as they ended up being the number six seed in the Big 12 tournament. They got embarrassed in the Big 12 tournament as they lost by 31 points to Texas Tech.

It is somewhat questionable why Iowa State is in this tournament as a number 11 seed, but they do have impressive wins throughout the year. They were able to take down many of the top Big 12 teams, and that led them to get this seed in March Madness.

March Madness Betting Trends — Iowa State vs LSU

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Iowa State Trends

15 games have gone OVER and 17 have gone UNDER this season.

17-15 ATS this season.

LSU Trends

14 games have gone OVER and 19 have gone UNDER this season.

19-14 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — Iowa State vs LSU

For this game, I’m going to go with the LSU Tigers to win outright. I think this is going to be an interesting game considering both of them are a little overhyped, but I think LSU has to have the advantage on Iowa State right now. Iowa State just really hasn’t played great basketball this season and that was shown by their 7-11 record in the Big 12 Conference.

Considering that they lost by 30-plus points in the Big 12 tournament, I don’t think that this team is going to have much confidence coming into this one.

