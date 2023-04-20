Philadelphia 76ers forward Jalen McDaniels (non-COVID illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s Game 3 road contest against the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

McDaniels is the only play listed on the Sixers’ injury report. The San Diego State product missed just five games during the regular season. In less than 23 minutes played off the bench in Game 2, the wing tallied a pair of rebounds and assists.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold fifth-shortest odds to win the championship.

Jalen McDaniels (non-COVID illness) is listed as questionable for Sixers-Nets Game 3. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) April 19, 2023

Additionally, in 80 appearances and 24 starts this past regular season, McDaniels averaged career highs of 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steal, and 23.9 minutes per game. Plus, the forward shot 45.5% from the floor and 33.2% beyond the arc.

While with the Charlotte Hornets prior to his mid-season trade, McDaniels scored a season-high 26 points in a 130-118 loss to the Celtics on Jan. 16. Along with amassing three boards, one assist, and two steals, the forward shot 9-of-15 (60%) from the field and drained five 3-pointers.

For noteworthy Game 3 betting trends, the 76ers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games. They’re also 8-3 ATS in their past 11 road games. Not to mention, Philadelphia is 7-3 in its previous 10 road matchups against Brooklyn.

More importantly, the Sixers are on a four-game win streak. The 76ers are 14-3 in their past 17 encounters versus Eastern Conference opponents. Philly is 43-15 as a favorite, 23-18 ATS away, and 23-18 over/under away as well.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons (knee) remains out for the season for Brooklyn. The Nets are 2-5 ATS in their last seven contests. And the point total has gone over in four of their past six matchups versus the 76ers.

I’ve been really impressed with the Philadelphia’s 76ers! They’ve played some of their best basketball in these first two games against the Nets which is why they are up 2-0. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 18, 2023

Furthermore, the Nets are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight meetings against Atlantic Division opponents. Brooklyn is 14-26 as an underdog, 20-21 ATS at home, and 18-23 over/under at home.

Leading into Game 3 on Thursday, sportsbooks show the 76ers as a five-point road favorite. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers have a 79.7% probability of taking a 3-0 series lead over Brooklyn.

