The only two teams who haven’t clinched a spot in the playoffs or the play-in game in the East are the Nets and Heat. Brooklyn and Miami are only separated by one game in the standings and it’s the difference between making the playoffs straight up or having to compete in the play-in tournament. Tonight’s road game vs the 76ers is crucial for the Heat if they want a chance at the sixth seed. All-star big man Bam Adebayo is questionable to play for Miami tonight.

Adebayo has played in 73 of the Heat’s 79 games this season, the second-most of anyone on their roster this season. The 25-year-old is enjoying another strong season in his sixth year in Miami. Standing in their way tonight is the likely league MVP, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Without Adebayo, the Heat will have a tough time getting a win tonight.

Bam Adebayo just casually warming up before a game while Jimmy Butler looks on from a distance 🤣 (via @JimmyButler/ IG)pic.twitter.com/uqP0VVBf1s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 6, 2023

Bam Adebayo is questionable to play tonight vs the 76ers

In the clip above you can see Bam Adebayo working on this morning courtesy of Jimmy Butler’s Instagram. Based on how he looks in that video, he should play tonight. The Heat need him to play in this game. Joel Embiid will be on the other end tonight and Adebayo can match up with Embiid physically.

Tonight’s game vs the Sixers is a game the Miami Heat must have if they want a chance at the sixth seed in the East. They are currently one and a half games back from the Brooklyn Nets and a loss tonight would put them in the play-in tournament.

Brooklyn took care of business last night vs the Pistons and a Heat loss tonight clinches the sixth seed for them. This is a must-win game for Miami if they don’t want to compete in the play-in tournament.