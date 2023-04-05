Main Page
Doc Rivers declares the MVP race is ‘over’ after Joel Embiid’s 52 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists vs the Boston Celtics
Philadelphia’s superstar big man Joel Embiid has fallen short the past two seasons in MVP voting. Nikola Jokic is the reigning back-to-back MVP, but that shouldn’t be the case this year. His (33.0) points per game this season lead the league and he’s been an unstoppable force that not many teams know how to stop. After a monster 52/13/6 in a tight 103-101 win at home vs Boston, head coach Doc Rivers declared that the MVP race is “over”.
With less than five games left in the 2022-23 regular season, the MVP trophy will likely go to Joel Embiid. He’s on his way to leading the league in scoring two seasons in a row and it’s about time he gets the recognition he deserves. Embiid’s dominant performance took down one of the best teams in the NBA and now the Sixera are only two games behind Boston in the standings.
NBA betting sites have Joel Embiid at (-600) to win NBA MVP this season.
Joel Embiid with an MVP performance tonight:
52 PTS
13 REB
6 AST
2 BLK
20/25 FG
12/13 FT
84.6% TS pic.twitter.com/qv12Y7AeyO
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 5, 2023
Wrap up the MVP trophy and hand it to Joel Embiid, at least that’s what Doc Rivers thinks
Joel Embiid’s 52 points were half of the 76ers’ total points for the game last night vs Boston. It was his third 50-point game of the season and he did this all on 80 percent shooting from the field. The 76ers were 0-3 vs the Celtics this season heading into last night’s game, but Embiid was not going to let Bosotn get the season series sweep.
His dominant performance last night made him the second player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists on 80 percent shooting in a game. The six-time all-star joins Wilt Chamberlain who did that twice in his career. Head coach Doc Rivers had this to say about Embiid’s dominant performance last night.
“The MVP race is over,”… “The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.” – Doc Rivers
The Sixers only have three games left in their regular season and should end up with the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They are two full games behind the Celtics in the standings and would need Boston to lose their final three games of the season to have a chance at the two-seed.
Boston’s final three games are all at home. Two in a row vs the Raptors and then a game vs the Hawks. Philadelphia’s final three games are vs the Heat, on the road vs Atlanta, and then on the road vs Brooklyn.
