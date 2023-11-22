Is Cam Reddish playing tonight (Nov. 22) vs. Mavericks?

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish is still experiencing soreness in his groin and will miss tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. Reddish, 24, played only five minutes in Tuesday’s 131-99 win over the Utah Jazz before leaving with groin soreness.

The Pennsylvania native did not return. After undergoing further evaluation Wednesday, the 6-foot-8 wing is expected to miss a couple of games. Lakers coach Darvin Ham indicated that Max Christie could play a “really prominent” role in tonight’s matchup with Dallas if Reddish is unable.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold seventh-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

Cam Reddish is still experiencing soreness in his groin and will miss tonight’s game against the Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 22, 2023



Reddish has made nine starts through 15 games of the 2023-24 season. The Duke product is averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 23.9 minutes per game. He’s shooting 42.2% from the floor, 34.1% beyond the arc, and 80% at the foul line as well.

In Los Angeles’ 116-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 12, the fifth-year forward recorded season highs of 18 points and seven boards in 38 minutes as a starter. Reddish shot 7-of-10 (70%) from the field and drained a 3-pointer.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (groin) is out for tonight’s game vs. Dallas Mavericks

Furthermore, Christie is averaging 3.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 13.8 minutes per contest through 10 games off the bench this season. The former Michigan State star scored a season-high seven points in Sunday’s win against Utah.

According to the Lakers’ latest injury report, Reddish is listed as doubtful. Of course, forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) remain out indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Mavericks guard Seth Curry (hip) is listed as questionable. Curry will likely play. Plus, forward Maxi Kleber (toe) remains out indefinitely. Dallas is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Cam Reddish being ruled out SO early is concerning for his groin Timeline to return will be dependent on severity Grade I: 1-2 weeks

Grade II: 3-6 weeks pic.twitter.com/Ez1uF9sUQW — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) November 22, 2023



For a couple of noteworthy betting trends, the Mavs are 5-1 straight up in their past six meetings with the Lakers. Dallas is also 8-3 SU in its previous 11 games when playing as the favorite.

On the other side, Los Angeles is 7-1 SU in its last eight home games. The Lakers are also 10-5 against the spread in their past 15 contests when playing as underdogs. Not to mention, L.A. is 1-6 ATS in its previous seven games played on a Wednesday.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks hold a 51% chance of defeating the Lakers away. Sportsbooks show L.A. as a 3-point underdog at home.