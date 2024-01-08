Is Damian Lillard playing tonight (Jan. 8) in Jazz-Bucks game?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Monday night’s home game against the Utah Jazz due to personal reasons. The Bucks are also without reserve guard Cam Payne (concussion protocol).

This will be only the third game Lillard has missed this season. He was out for two games in early November with a sore right calf. Last season, the seven-time All-Star missed 24 games with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Bucks hold third-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Monday night’s game vs. the Jazz. Jae Crowder – out (left adductor surgery)

Damian Lillard – out (personal reasons)

Cam Payne – out (concussion protocol) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 8, 2024



Through 34 starts this season, Lillard is averaging 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 35.4 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 42.8% from the field, 35.2% beyond the arc, and 91.6% at the foul line.

In Milwaukee’s 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 19, the 12-year veteran recorded a season-high 40 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 35 minutes of action.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (personal) is out for tonight’s home game vs. Utah Jazz

Lillard ranks 17th in the NBA in points (855) this season, 11th in assists (233), 14th in 3-pointers (103), fourth in free throws (252), ninth in offensive win shares (3.4), and 20th in minutes played (1,205).

The Bucks have lost three of their past four games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Jazz, who have won four of their past five.

For interesting betting trends, Utah is 12-6 in its last 18 meetings with Milwaukee. The Jazz are 5-1 in their previous six matchups with Eastern Conference opponents as well.

Six Bucks scored in double figures in a 144-116 win over the Jazz on March 24th, 2023. ⏪: @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/BNfsSg11Al — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 8, 2024



Meanwhile, the Bucks are 15-2 in their past 17 home games and 16-3 at home for the season. Milwaukee is 10-4 in its last 14 contests and 5-1 against Western Conference teams.

However, the Bucks have also failed to cover the point spread in their previous five games played in January.

NBA sportsbooks show Milwaukee as an 8-point favorite at home against the Jazz. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 69.2% chance to defeat Utah.