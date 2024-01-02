Is Dorian Finney-Smith playing tonight (Jan. 2) vs. Pelicans?

Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (left knee soreness) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s road game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Finney-Smith, 30, has missed only three games this season.

The 6-foot-7 wing has made 19 starts in 30 games of his eighth NBA season. He’s averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 29.4 minutes per game while shooting 45% from the field and a career-best 43% from deep.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nets hold 23rd-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Atlanta Hawks.

In Brooklyn’s 109-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 3, the Virginia native recorded a season-high 21 points, three rebounds, and one block in 33 minutes of action.

The only other Nets players listed on the injury report are Ben Simmons (hip) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring). Both guards remain out indefinitely.

Simmons has made just six appearances this season, whereas Walker last played Nov. 30. Brooklyn is 6-10 on the road and aims to end its three-game skid.

In their last 10 games, the Nets have averaged 112.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.2 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field.

Meanwhile, Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is questionable for tonight’s road game, while Matt Ryan (elbow) remains out indefinitely. New Orleans is 7-3 in its past 10 contests.

Brooklyn is only 2-8 in its last 10 games. However, the Nets are 8-1 in their previous nine meetings with the Pelicans. Brooklyn is 1-9 against the spread in its past 10 games as well.

As for New Orleans, the Western Conference contender is winless in its last nine games played in January. Plus, the Pelicans are also 2-4 ATS in their past six contests.

NBA sportsbooks show the Nets as 5.5-point underdogs at Smoothie King Center. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pels hold a 66.4% chance of defeating Brooklyn.

With Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets will have to step it up against Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.