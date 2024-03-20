Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday night’s road game against the Boston Celtics. This will be just his fifth game missed overall this season.

Antetokounmpo, 29, is one game shy of meeting the league’s 65-game minimum for eligibility to receive awards and honors. The eight-time All-Star has made starts in all 64 of his appearances this season.

Milwaukee’s dominant wing is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, a career-high 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 block, and 35 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 61.6% from the field.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Bucks hold third-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is out tonight vs. Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2024



Furthermore, the two-time MVP recorded a career-high 64 points in a 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13. Antetokounmpo recorded 64 points on only 28 field goal attempts, the most points scored with fewer than 30 field goal attempts in a game in NBA history.

His 64 points were a franchise record as well. Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. His previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 win over Washington in January 2023. He had 54 at Indiana on Nov. 9.

The Greek Freak ended his outing with 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block in 38 minutes of action. He missed all three 3-point attempts and finished 24-of-32 (75%) shooting at the foul line.

In his 11th season, Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in field goals (732), 2-point field goals (699), and free throw attempts (714). Plus, he ranks third in points (1,972), fifth in total rebounds (717), second in free throws (475), and third in player efficiency rating (30).

Entering Thursday night’s matchup with Boston, the Bucks are 9-3 in their last 12 contests and 2-8 in their past 10 meetings with the Celtics at TD Garden. Milwaukee is also 4-15 against the spread in its previous 19 games versus Boston.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 13-1 in their last 14 matchups with an Eastern Conference opponent. Boston is currently on a six-game win streak and has covered the spread in each of its past six contests.



According to the Celtics’ injury report, Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Jaylen Brown (ankle), and Sam Hauser (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Al Horford (toe) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) were upgraded to probable.

Since Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out, NBA sportsbooks now show Boston as a heavy 10-point favorite at home. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold an 84.4% chance of defeating Milwaukee.

Moreover, the Bucks remain just one game ahead of the No. 3-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.