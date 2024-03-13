Isiah Thomas hopes Michael Jordan will apologize to him publicly for calling him an a**hole

Boy oh boy, has Michael Jordan gotten into trouble after Netlflix aired his documentary series The Last Dance back in 2020. Of course, his name is synonymous with greatness, but now it also seems to pair up with drama, as many untold truths and opinions were discovered throughout the documentary, which talks about the Chicago dynasty in the 90s.

One of his most vocal critics has been none other than his co-star Scottie Pippen, who even described him as a “horrible” player during MJs first years of his career. Now, Isiah Thomas took the mic to express his disappointment in the way Jordan handled his testimonies during the miniseries.

The two-time NBA champion had his fair share of problems with Michael during their career together, but besides this, the Pistons icon always thought he treated him well and deserved better comment on their relationship.

Isiah Thomas still wants an apology from Michael Jordan "Until he apologizes on international television… ain't no conversation" (🎥 @TheVolumeSports )pic.twitter.com/IwbmhvkJ9T — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 12, 2024

In a recent interview on Draymond Green’s podcast, Thomas shared his dismay after he saw the Netflix show for the first time. Isiah recalls MJ called him an offensive name and he’s doubled down on his refusal to forgive the Bulls legend.

“This dude got on international television and called me a–hole, somebody who’s been really good to him,” the Hall of Famer told the Warriors forward. “If you didn’t mean it, say it publicly. If you meant it, I understand. I’m good with that.”

Even though Jordan says that the Detroit star was well aware of his perception across the league in the 90s, he was convinced that Thomas had a bad character and treated his rivals poorly.

“The reaction of the public has kind of changed his perspective,” MJ expressed in the documentary. “You can show me anything you want, there’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a–hole.”

Despite feud, Scottie Pippen finally admits that Michael Jordan is the one and only GOAT

Ever since the airing of The Last Dance, many players from the Bulls dynasty expressed their disappointment by the way they were portrayed in the docuseries. One of the most outspoken was Scottie Pippen, who criticized Michael Jordan and insisted that he would’ve not been able to achieve what he did without the team around him.

Despite this ongoing feud, the Hall of Famer still recognized his former teammate’s greatness back in January. The former big man was then in Australia to announce the “No Bull” Tour, alongside fellow stars Horace Grant and Luc Longley.

In an interview on Australia’s the Today Show, host Karl Stefanovic dared to ask: “It’s hard to make comparisons but from where you were standing playing, was Michael the best, the greatest ever?”

Pippen didn’t hesitate to answer affirmatively. “Oh, for sure. I mean, you look at the MVPs that he was able to achieve. But I think it was all brought from us being successful as a team. Obviously, someone’s gonna bring those accolades home. But yeah, he was the greatest player, definitely, in basketball,” Scottie explained.

Last year, when he first voiced his discontent over the documentary, he even went all the way to call LeBron James “the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball” during a podcast appearance in May.