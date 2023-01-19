Jalen Brunson scored 25+ points in eight straight games, longest streak by Knicks guard since 1965

Jalen Brunson has scored 25-plus points in eight straight games, the longest streak by a New York Knicks guard since Dick Barnett in 1965. At the age of 29, Barnett logged 25 or more points in 12 consecutive contests.

Brunson’s streak began on Jan. 4, when New York won 117-114 over the San Antonio Spurs. The guard ended his performance with 38 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Plus, he shot 17-of-27 (63%) from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have 20th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better playoff odds for Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

Jalen Brunson has scored 25+ points in 8 straight games, the longest streak by a Knicks guard since Dick Barnett in 1965. pic.twitter.com/TZUWpmq5io — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2023

“I think we, myself included, eased into this game a little bit,” Jalen Brunson said. “On the forefront of our minds, when we play a team that we just beat at their place, we got to know they’re going to come out with a different type of intensity, especially when you play them less than a week ago. They came out ready to play.”

New York has suffered back-to-back losses. However, the Knicks are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Including this loss, the team is now 25-21 and ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jalen Brunson has scored 25 or more points in eight straight games, the longest streak by a Knicks guard since Dick Barnett in 1965

Through 43 starts this season, the Villanova product is averaging career highs of 22.6 points, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steal, and 34.1 minutes per game. Along with logging 3.7 rebounds per contest, the 26-year-old is shooting 47% from the floor and 39.8% beyond the arc.

Moreover, the Knicks are 10-5 with a 66% win percentage in games where Jalen Brunson had a usage percentage of at least 27%. For the season, the guard is averaging a career-high usage percentage of 27%.

Record in which each player had a usage rate of at least 27% Julius Randle: 13-10 (23 total)

56% win percentage Jalen Brunson: 10-5 (15 total)

66% win percentage RJ Barrett: 6-4 (10 total)

60% win percentage Should have won that Bulls game and easily could have RJ at 70% — KnickTakeJake (@KnickTake) January 17, 2023

Jalen Brunson was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week this past Monday for last week. During a four-game stretch, the Knicks have gone 3-1 when the fifth-year guard scores at least 25 points. The former Maverick averaged 34.8 points, 5.8 boards, and 5.0 assists per game in those contests.

Last Monday, in the Knicks’ 111-107 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the guard logged a career-high 44 points in 39 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-30 (50%) shooting from the floor, 4-of-10 (40%) outside the arc, and a flawless 10-of-10 (100%) at the foul line.